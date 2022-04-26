Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Paint River to continue to fall below bankfull over the next 12 to 24 hours. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, 3500 - cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.3 feet Thursday morning. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

IRON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO