Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Kingfisher, northwestern Caddo, southeastern Blaine, southwestern Logan and Canadian Counties through 630 AM CDT At 550 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Okarche to near Calumet to 8 miles south of Hydro. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Reno, Kingfisher, Piedmont, Hinton, Geary, Okarche, Hydro, Cashion, Calumet, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City, Bridgeport, Greenfield, Concho, Cedar Lake and Richland. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 87 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
