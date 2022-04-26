ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia AG probing Commanders’ alleged financial improprieties

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s attorney general has launched an inquiry into the Washington Commanders following allegations of financial improprieties raised by a congressional committee.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, disclosed his office’s investigation in a letter to a team lawyer on Monday, saying he viewed it as his “responsibility to carefully examine the material facts regarding this matter.”

“To be clear, I have not prejudged the issues raised regarding the Commanders,” he wrote.

The announcement from Miyares comes about two weeks after the House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote to the Federal Trade Commission saying it found evidence of deceptive business practices over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.

The Commanders denied the allegations in a letter to the FTC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XS1pc_0fK3NSqB00
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.
AP (2)

“The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work,” the team said in a statement Monday.

The NFL has said it engaged former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White “to review the most serious matters raised by the committee” — notably an allegation by a former team employee that owner Dan Snyder groped her, which Snyder denies.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cA6Ts_0fK3NSqB00 Washington Commanders deny engaging in deceptive business practices

In Virginia, Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps will lead the inquiry, according to the letter, which a spokeswoman for Miyares shared with The Associated Press.

“I request full cooperation and transparency from your client during this inquiry,” Miyares wrote in the letter, which was addressed to attorney Jordan Siev of the law firm Reed Smith.

Separate from the investigation by Congress, which began after the NFL did not release a report detailing the findings of an investigation into the team’s workplace culture, the Commanders are in the midst of a lengthy search for a site for a new stadium, with Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia all potential options.

Virginia has aggressively tried to broker a stadium deal. Lawmakers considered but did not approve legislation during their regular session that would have given the team hefty tax breaks to build a stadium in northern Virginia. The General Assembly is expected to return to the issue soon during a special session.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

DOJ Announces Arrests of 21 People in Alleged COVID-19 Fraud Schemes Totaling Nearly $150 Million

Nearly two dozen people have been arrested for a series of COVID-related schemes that led to more than $149 million in losses. The United States Justice Department announced the charges Wednesday, detailing a handful of cons allegedly carried out by the defendants. Officials say many of the suspects were medical field workers who “placed greed above care during an unprecedented public health emergency.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

InfoWars bankruptcy may be 'abuse' of the system, DOJ lawyer says

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog on Thursday suggested that the bankruptcy of far-right wing website InfoWars' holding company may not have been filed for legitimate purposes. U.S. Trustee Kevin Epstein filed papers on Thursday evening in Houston bankruptcy court opposing a motion by InfoW LLC to...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Dan Snyder
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Virginia#Virginia Ag#Republican#Washington Commanders#Ap#Committee
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy