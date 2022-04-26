Country Roads Trust helping WVU athletes navigate NIL deals

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
(WTRF) – Name, Image and likeness deals now being allowed in the NCAA literally changed the game for student-athletes. Helping them navigate this new field of play is Country Roads Trust .

The organization is handling the business side of NIL deals for WVU athletes with corporate partnerships, appearances, signings and more.

Country Roads Trust is working with more than 100 athletes from all university-sanctioned sports and say the goal is to use an athlete-first approach to become the best collective out there.

Our focus is for them to just take care of the classroom, take care of the weight-room, practice, the games. We don’t want them to be bogged down with any of this. That’s not what they’re in school for. What we are here to do is to handle the business side.

Stephen Ford, General Manager and COO, Country Roads Trust

Part of what the trust does for student-athletes includes not only facilitating the deals, but making sure payments are arranged in a timely manager, communicating the tax side of the deals and helping work with the University for compliance.

County Roads Trust just announced a new partnership. That new collaboration with ReKt Global to create a new fan-engagement platform.

That’s gonna enhance the opportunities for the student athletes and that’s really where the fans can feel involved, have some skin in the game. I think we’re equipping our student athletes and our fan base and businesses alike so we make sure that NIL is here to stay in West Virginia.

Stephen Ford, General Manager and COO, Country Roads Trust

Fans who sign up for the platform will have access to virtual and in-person meet and greets, merchandise, autographs and more. This new partnership launches in a few weeks.

Ford said Country Roads Trust won’t turn any student athletes away. It work with athletes from all sports.

Athletes or anyone who wants more information can go to join.countryroadstrust.com .

