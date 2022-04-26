Golden State Natural Resources hosts community meetings for proposed forest and wildfire resiliency project with local economic benefits
Golden State Natural Resources is launching a broad outreach plan to educate the public about its proposed forest and wildfire resilience projects, which include the development of two excess forest vegetation processing facilities in Lassen and Tuolumne counties. GSNR will begin by hosting two county-level community meetings in May to engage...www.lassennews.com
Comments / 0