Corning, NY

Riley Olmstead earns Patriot League Defensive Player of The Week

By Andy Malnoske
 2 days ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WETM) – Corning’s Riley Olmstead has earned a prestigious weekly honor.

(Photo: Loyola (Md.) Athletics)

Olmstead, a junior on defense for Loyola (Md.) women’s lacrosse, has been named the Patriot League Defensive Player of The Week. Riley helped the Greyhounds stifle the opposition in two wins over Bucknell and Lafayette last week.

The junior defender surrendered just two shots in her individual matchup and didn’t allow a goal in both games. Olmstead also paced the Greyhounds in limiting Bucknell to a season-low nine shots. Riley was instrumental in holding Lafayette scoreless for close to 50 minutes in their victory.

Olmstead has started all 16 games this season for Loyola (15-1) who’s ranked eighth in the latest Inside Lacrosse national poll. Riley has cause six total turnovers on the year and will be a key component for the Greyhounds on defense as the postseason draws near.

Loyola hosts Navy Thursday night at 7 pm in their regular season finale. The Patriot League Tournament begins Thursday, May 5 with the semifinals.

