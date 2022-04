The former actress looked incredible as she showed off her natural beauty for a fun day of retail therapy. Cameron Diaz may not be appearing on the big screen anymore, but she still looks like a movie star! The retired actress, 49, was spotted looking as gorgeous as ever while enjoying some retail therapy in Santa Monica, California on Thursday (April 7). She let her natural beauty shine as went virtually makeup free while taking over the tony Los Angeles neighborhood in an all-black casual ensemble, as seen in photos here.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO