Gr8 Job: Two Region 8 teams rank high in quiz bowl

The Arkansas Razorbacks softball program did something over the weekend that had never been done before. In their 26-year history, Arkansas had never won a series with Florida in Gainesville. They did that with a 5-4 win over Florida on Saturday. Arkansas made history again on Sunday by sweeping Florida for the first time in history, defeating the Gators 2-0. Beating Florida in softball is no easy task, let alone taking all three games of a weekend series in Gainesville. The national polls took note, and Arkansas continues to climb. Here’s a look at where Arkansas ranks in the latest national polls, for...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO