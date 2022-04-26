ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

González hits 1st MLB HR, Giants beat Brews to wrap up trip

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis González hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Joc quickly quiets heckling Brewers fans with clutch homer

Don’t mess with Joc Pederson. Some Milwaukee fans found that out the hard way Monday night. With the Giants trailing the Brewers 1-0 in the eighth inning, the Bay Area native strolled up to the plate at American Family Field. Milwaukee’s pitching staff had cruised through San Francisco’s lineup...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Bart on Giants' bench Monday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Curt Casali is starting at catcher over Bart and batting ninth. Since Bart started two straight games on April 15-16, the Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Brewers' Victor Caratini catching Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Victor Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Caratini will bat seventh and take a turn at catching while Omar Narvaez takes a breather. Caratini has a $2,200 salary and has started the season off with a .278 batting averaged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Ties Unique MLB Historical Mark

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is one of the best hitting catchers in the game of baseball today. His power is a huge complement to a team that already has Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger in its lineup. Aside from sharing a name with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Giants' creative way to add talent pays off with Gonzalez

SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi doesn't talk much about his demolition of the Los Angeles Dodgers fantasy football league, and he certainly won't be giving away any of the secrets that allowed him to beat the biggest stars of those teams three years in a row. But if you watch the way Zaidi manages the Giants, you can get a sense of how he might churn through running back and wide receiver options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants acquire infielder Kevin Padlo in trade with Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- Monday night's game in Milwaukee provided the latest reminder of how significant minor roster moves can ultimately be. Luis Gonzalez, picked up on a waiver claim last August, hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, stunning the Brewers and capping a huge road trip for the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brews#Associated Press#Ap#The San Francisco Giants#The Milwaukee Brewers 4 2#Brewers
Idaho8.com

Stanton’s 350th career homer, three RBIs lead Yanks past O’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 5-2. Joey Gallo also homered for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one. Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games. He ended a 14-game homer drought with a two-run drive off Tyler Wells four batters in. He entered his milestone at-bat with four hits in his previous 31 at-bats.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Pinder hits leadoff homer in return, A’s blank Giants 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paul Blackburn and five relievers combined on a three-hitter, making Chad Pinder’s leadoff homer stand up for the Oakland Athletics in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco that ended the Giants’ five-game winning streak. Blackburn allowed three hits in five innings, lowering his ERA to 1.35. The right-hander pitched around traffic, inducing three double-play grounders in the first three innings — including a difficult 3-6-1 turn to end the third after the Giants had loaded the bases. Domingo Acevedo, Sam Moll, Zach Jackson and Kirby Snead combined for three scoreless innings. Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth and got help from instant replay for his fourth save while helping the A’s to their second shutout in three games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Idaho8.com

Ashby takes no-hitter into 6th, Brewers beat Pirates 3-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Ashby combined with four relievers on a one-hitter, Tyrone Taylor singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. Neither team got a hit until the sixth inning. Ashby’s no-hit bid ended when Bryan Reynolds hit a hard shot that deflected off the glove of third baseman Mike Brosseau for a single. Making his second start of the season and sixth of his career, Ashby worked 5 2/3 innings, walking five and striking out six. The rookie left-hander allowed his only run on a double-play grounder in the sixth. Trevor Gott came on and struck out Michael Chavis to get the win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Bogaerts has 4 hits, Cora returns as Red Sox beat Jays 7-1

TORONTO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits and the Boston Red Sox celebrated the return of manager Alex Cora by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1, snapping a four-game losing streak. Cora rejoined the Red Sox after missing the past six games because of COVID-19. Boston went 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable while Cora was away from the team. Bogaerts went 4 for 4 with four singles and a walk. Michael Wacha earned his second straight win.
MLB
FOX Sports

Athletics visit the Giants to open 2-game series

LINE: Giants -273, Athletics +225; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics to start a two-game series. San Francisco has a 12-5 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Giants have gone 7-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.
OAKLAND, CA
Idaho8.com

Arenado buzzed, frustrated Mets brawl with Cardinals in loss

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory. Arenado reached four times and drove in three runs before the incident in the eighth inning. Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season. Lopez zipped a 94 mph fastball near Arenado’s head, and Arenado began yelling for Lopez to “do it again,” sparking the melee.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy