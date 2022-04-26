ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewer question: “Why has it been so dang windy?”

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 viewer Marie in Fort Myers posted a question this weekend: “Why has it been so dang windy?”

Marie’s likely not alone in noticing the strong wind that’s been influencing Southwest Florida’s weather for the past several days. The wind is one of the reasons why firefighters have had their hands full fighting wildfires in east Lee County, Lehigh Acres, and western Charlotte County in the Gulf Cove community.

If you’re looking for something to point to as to why it’s been so (dang) windy of late, your first stop would be at a ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere located to the east-northeast of Florida. Because of where this high has been persistently positioned of late, a tight pressure gradient has been established over the state. A pressure gradient is illustrated by the white lines in the image below. The lines represent isobars or lines of equal pressure in the atmosphere. The closer together the lines appear, the faster the wind tends to blow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5wWP_0fK3LEnf00

Though when you are directly under a ridge of high pressure, winds are typically light and variable, when you’re removed from the center of the ridge, you experience the air moving around the high’s axis. This can help push along air at a good clip, especially in Florida, where the air is traveling over the open ocean before arriving on our shore.

Winds are typically amplified further when you reside between a ridge of high pressure and a region of low pressure (another name for a storm system). A good example of that is happening right now over the Atlantic Ocean east of Florida to the east of Bermuda. In the image below you’ll notice a large red “L” on the map representing a region of low pressure (a storm system) over the Atlantic. The squeeze of air between that low and the high making it breezy where we are is whipping up some very strong winds over the ocean today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ul7YU_0fK3LEnf00

Eventually the ridge of high pressure that has made things so windy around here will move farther east and permit a front to move toward Florida. This will allow the winds to weaken and also trap more moisture over the state which could help to up our odds of seeing some showers or isolated thunderstorms by Thursday.

