Australian shares slide over 2% as China lockdown fears hit commodities

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell more than 2% on Tuesday, in line with a slump in global stocks as concerns about rising interest rates and fears of further COVID-19 restrictions in China triggered a broad-based sell-off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2.4% at 7,297.30, as of 0043 GMT, hitting a five-week low and marking its biggest intraday drop since Feb. 24. The benchmark fell 1.6% on Friday.

Fears over prolonged COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and potential curbs in Beijing after the city’s biggest district began mass testing spooked investors already worried about a slowdown in top commodities consumer China and aggressive global interest rate hikes.

Australian miners led the decline on the domestic bourse, slumping as much as 5.7% in their biggest intraday drop in nearly two years, as iron ore dropped to a more than one-month low and industrial metals tumbled.

Sector majors BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slid between 4.2% and 6.6%. South32 Ltd slumped 6.8% even after posting a jump in quarterly metallurgical coal output.

Energy stocks recorded their worst intraday drop since June 2020, declining 5.1%, as crude oil prices hit their lowest in two weeks.

Sector heavyweight Woodside Petroleum was down 6.2% even after reporting a more than twofold jump in quarterly revenue.

Gold stocks and financials fell 2.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, payment solution provider EML Payments sank as much as 32.7% to become the biggest loser on the benchmark index after it slashed its EBITDA guidance for FY22 by about 8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 11,830.97. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters

Australia worried China will bring Hong Kong police techniques to Solomons

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's spy chief says Canberra is concerned Chinese police deployed to the Solomon Islands under a new security pact could use "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Andrew Shearer, the director-general of the Office of National Intelligence, travelled to the...
CHINA
MarketWatch

Iron ore, steel futures slump on China lockdown fears

Iron ore and steel futures slump as demand expectations are weighed by Shanghai’s extended lockdown and fears that other parts of China, including Beijing, may be subject to similarly harsh curbs. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 11% on Monday....
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
ECONOMY
BBC

Solomon Islands: China deal in Pacific stokes Australian fears

Australia, New Zealand and the US have raised concerns on security in the Pacific, after China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands. The deal was signed this week, fuelling fears China may seek to build a naval base in the Pacific nation. The Solomon Islands had rebuffed last...
POLITICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China’s yuan jerkily adjusts to ugly reality

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s currency rallied throughout the pandemic. But following the recent rosy 4.8% first-quarter GDP growth figure, read more it has shed nearly 3% in five trading days, its worst week since 2015, to approach 6.6 per dollar. The steepness of the correction reflects how overdue it is.
BUSINESS
AFP

China worries weigh on global stocks

Stock markets mostly fell Tuesday as investors worried about the impact of the Covid outbreak in China and rising interest rates in the United States. "Oil prices have rebounded modestly after yesterday’s sharp sell-off as investors look to balance how much of an effect a sharp slowdown in demand from China will have when set against the resilience of demand elsewhere, in relation to global inventories," said CMC Markets' Hewson.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Oil Rebounds On China Demand Concerns In See-saw Trading

LONDON -Oil prices rose modestly in volatile trading on Tuesday as the market weighed concerns over Russian supply and Chinese demand. Brent crude futures were up 41 cents, or 0.4%, at $102.73 a barrel at 1117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $98.72 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

