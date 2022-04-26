ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's given me meaning': UNC senior talks about his time as Rameses

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of enthusiastic students and fans fill campus athletic venues for UNC sports events, but senior Daniel Wood has a very different view than the rest. For the past four years, he has cheered on the Tar Heels through the mask of the University's beloved mascot, Rameses. In March...

E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
AOL Corp

Mark Emmert's 12-year legacy at NCAA: A well-paid president who couldn't lead during a time of drastic change

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced Mark Emmert would step down as its president, either once his replacement is found or by June 30, 2023. The distant departure date allows the Association to find a new leader and Emmert to continue to receive paychecks which, considering his approximate $2.7 million annual base salary, should be around $112,500 every couple of weeks.
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dalila Eshe named head coach

Dalila Eshe will take over as the head coach of the Yale women’s basketball team, the Athletic Department announced Monday. Eshe will replace outgoing head coach Allison Guth, who left Yale to accept a position as the head coach at Loyola University Chicago. Eshe, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting director at Princeton, has no head coaching experience at the collegiate level, but has an impressive track record of success both as a player and a coach. She was a first-team All-SEC selection in her senior season at Florida in 2006 and played professionally for the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA for two years. Eshe, who was selected 25th in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, also played overseas for nine years.
Fox News

NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 tumultuous years leading an association that has become increasingly marginalized while college sports has undergone massive changes and been besieged by political and legal attacks. NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday and said it was by...
The Oregonian

Oregon State lands Georgia transfer point guard Christian Wright

Oregon State boosted its backcourt for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season Wednesday when Georgia transfer guard Christian Wright committed to the Beavers. The 6-foot-3 Wright has three years of eligibility remaining, and likely will compete for time at point guard. During his freshman season at Georgia, Wright averaged 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Wright was one of three Georgia players to play in each of the Bulldogs’ 32 games this past season. Wright shot 86.1% (68 of 79) from the free throw line, the fifth-best mark in program history.
WacoTrib.com

Weird, wired Baylor A&T excited for another national championship run

Baylor acrobatics and tumbling coach Felecia Mulkey has been around long enough to know that every team, every season, is its own animal. And if you were applying a certain species to the 2022 Baylor team, it would be something like a purple cheetah or maybe a polka-dotted unicorn. Basically,...
York News-Times

Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist Akana entering transfer portal

Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will enter her name into the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to find a new school, she announced on social media Tuesday. Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last season, and also a great server. Her 302 digs last season ranked third on the team, and her 42 ace serves led the team.
