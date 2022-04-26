The Midday Book Club: Read "The Overstory" by Richard Powers *For Adults

The Latecomer(cover art from the publisher) I loved The Plot so I was delighted to get Jean Hanff Korelitz’ new book, The Latecomer. This is a literary family saga about the New York Oppenheimers. Salo and Johanna Oppenheimer go through fertility treatments and end up with IVF triplets, born in the era when everyone still said test-tube baby. Johanna is thrilled to finally have the family she's imagined for years, and Salo is vaguely pleased that Johanna seems to be happy. The triplets, though, feel no special affection for each other or even any normal sibling bonds. Instead, the three are all determined to ignore each other and to share almost nothing with their siblings.

