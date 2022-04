Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American rights to the Sundance documentary Riotsville, USA, which uses a model town constructed by the U.S. military as a lens by which to examine the militarization of law enforcement. The doc, which world premiered at Sundance in the NEXT category and is currently playing at Film at Lincoln Center and MoMA’s New Directors/New Films Festival, focuses on fake towns used for military and police training that were constructed in response to the 1960s’ protest movements. Using archival material shot by the U.S. government and the press, the documentary traces how the decade’s protests led...

MOVIES ・ 8 MINUTES AGO