Darien Center, NY

Darien Lake hosting interview event through April 30

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake will be holding another hiring event, April 25-30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The park is hosting walk-in interviews during the Hiring Week event and offers the possibility of being hired on the spot. Interested job seekers can also text JOBS to (585) 207-8400 or visit the park’s website.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

