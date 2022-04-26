Darien Lake hosting interview event through April 30

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake will be holding another hiring event, April 25-30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The park is hosting walk-in interviews during the Hiring Week event and offers the possibility of being hired on the spot. Interested job seekers can also text JOBS to (585) 207-8400 or visit the park’s website.

To learn what positions are open or to apply for a job, click here.

