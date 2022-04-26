ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Joey Noble is hopeful as NFL Draft approaches

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16A0d6_0fK3K3HY00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joey Noble is hoping to realize a childhood dream this week. The former University of New Mexico defensive lineman wants to hear his name called during the NFL Draft. “I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life since I was like six years old playing flag football until now,” said Noble. “It’s right around the corner. I’m a little bit nervous because it’s hard to get to where I am right now and it’s pro football, so.”

Noble had worked on his hands, speed and getting stronger. He said interest in him has picked up since his Pro Day. Should he make it to an NFL team by draft or as an undrafted free agent, Noble is hoping he can wear the number 98. He has his reasons. “It was my dad’s old hockey number and he just chose,” said Noble. “It stuck with the family because my brother is the same number two.” The NFL Draft starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Story continues below

In other sports news, La Cueva pitcher and first baseman Max McGaha signed a letter of intent to play for New Mexico Junior College. “You know, they’ve just been a really good team in the past,” said McGaha. “I’m excited to play for them and you know it’s just a great opportunity. I’m just here for the ride.” McGaha is very thankful for the opportunity after he beat cancer about two years ago. La Cueva will host Los Lunas Tuesday.

Lobos right-handed pitcher Benjamin Baker-Livingston is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. He pitched in relief in a Lobo victory over nationally-ranked Texas Tech and the finale of a weekend series at UNLV. Baker-Livingston only allowed a run and five hits in a combined three and third innings of work.

The Albuquerque Isotopes will host the Sacramento River Cats and 50-cent hot dog night Tuesday. To kickstart the promotion the Isotopes invited Lobo football lineman for a hot dog eating contest Monday. It was an offense versus defense. Jer’Marques Bailey ate five hot dogs in 2 minutes and 36 seconds to lead the offense to victory.

The La Cueva Bears swept the Boys and Girls Metro Golf Championships Monday. Keona Weirwick was the medalist for the girls while Jake Yrene edged out Cibola Cougars’ standout Aiden Krafft and one other to become boys medalist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Football
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of New Mexico#La Cueva#New Mexico Junior College
KRQE News 13

Valley high school names baseball field after longtime coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley’s baseball field is finally complete. On Tuesday a pregame ceremony was held for the unveiling of Roger Cordova Field, honoring the longtime Vikings’ coach. “My family and I are very grateful and happy for the ceremony today,” Cordova said. “That might be my name on the sign, but it represents a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WKBN

Some NFL prospects made most of extra college season

Robinson, Johnson, Mississippi defensive end Sam Williams, Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner and Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant are among those who made the most of that extra year allowed by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Linebackers

The Falcons have a lot of questions going into this season at linebacker. The team might look to move Deion Jones’ contract, and the NFL’s leading tackler Foyesade Oluokun is in Jacksonville. Mykal Walker is a nice-looking young player, but he didn’t have a huge role for the Falcons in 2021. They signed Rashaan Evans to assume Oluokun’s duties, but the group undoubtedly got worse from 2021. There are some impressive players in the draft if they decide to go that route. Previous editions are listed below:
NFL
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Rockies legends to help Isotopes develop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Isotopes return home for a series against Sacramento, former Rockies manager Clint Hurdle and player Todd Helton will be assisting in player development. Hurdle has the most wins in the Rockies franchise and led the club to a pennant in 2007, while Helton is a five time All-Star. “You want […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Saints must trade up for Matt Corral in 2022 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints were a bastion of consistency with Sean Payton at the helm, but now the Payton era is over after 16 years as head coach. Dennis Allen is now the head coach, with Pete Carmichael Jr. finally being given the keys to the offense. Carmichael has been in New Orleans as offensive coordinator since 2009, but until now it was Payton calling plays. However, it’s well known that Carmichael likes his quarterbacks to have a quick release, and in this 2022 NFL Draft class, there’s none quicker than Ole Miss product Matt Corral.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFAA

Cowboys expect fewer elite level players, but plenty of talent in draft

DALLAS — The personnel and scouting departments for the Dallas Cowboys have completed their work, and in the estimation of owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones, there are fewer players with first-round grades on their board than in recent years. "We are going to be somewhere between 14...
ARLINGTON, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy