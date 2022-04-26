Sports Desk: Joey Noble is hopeful as NFL Draft approaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joey Noble is hoping to realize a childhood dream this week. The former University of New Mexico defensive lineman wants to hear his name called during the NFL Draft. “I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life since I was like six years old playing flag football until now,” said Noble. “It’s right around the corner. I’m a little bit nervous because it’s hard to get to where I am right now and it’s pro football, so.”

Noble had worked on his hands, speed and getting stronger. He said interest in him has picked up since his Pro Day. Should he make it to an NFL team by draft or as an undrafted free agent, Noble is hoping he can wear the number 98. He has his reasons. “It was my dad’s old hockey number and he just chose,” said Noble. “It stuck with the family because my brother is the same number two.” The NFL Draft starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

In other sports news, La Cueva pitcher and first baseman Max McGaha signed a letter of intent to play for New Mexico Junior College. “You know, they’ve just been a really good team in the past,” said McGaha. “I’m excited to play for them and you know it’s just a great opportunity. I’m just here for the ride.” McGaha is very thankful for the opportunity after he beat cancer about two years ago. La Cueva will host Los Lunas Tuesday.

Lobos right-handed pitcher Benjamin Baker-Livingston is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. He pitched in relief in a Lobo victory over nationally-ranked Texas Tech and the finale of a weekend series at UNLV. Baker-Livingston only allowed a run and five hits in a combined three and third innings of work.

The Albuquerque Isotopes will host the Sacramento River Cats and 50-cent hot dog night Tuesday. To kickstart the promotion the Isotopes invited Lobo football lineman for a hot dog eating contest Monday. It was an offense versus defense. Jer’Marques Bailey ate five hot dogs in 2 minutes and 36 seconds to lead the offense to victory.

The La Cueva Bears swept the Boys and Girls Metro Golf Championships Monday. Keona Weirwick was the medalist for the girls while Jake Yrene edged out Cibola Cougars’ standout Aiden Krafft and one other to become boys medalist.

