Madison County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL NEW YORK Relative humidity levels will drop between 16 to 28 percent this afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon across all of Central NY. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No burn permits are issued.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter to one-half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Valley locations across Southwest Montana * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to rise over the next few hours. Frost and freeze conditions no longer pose a concern for today.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 07:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holt The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Holt County in north central Nebraska * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 731 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stuart, or 19 miles east of Bassett, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Atkinson, Stuart and Dustin. This includes Highway 20 between mile markers 275 and 296. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HOLT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet and slowly falling. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cecil RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CECIL COUNTY IN MARYLAND The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected through this evening. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...Around 8 percent.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to rise over the next few hours. Frost and freeze conditions no longer pose a concern for today.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Kanawha, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to warm over the next few hours. Frost conditions no longer post a concern for today.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:47:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of both Vieques and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Jones; Linn Small Hail and Heavy Rain Possible Showers and a few storms will persist across the area into the mid morning hours. Heavy downpours and repeated shower activity could lead to heavy rain amounts over an inch and produce ponding of water on roads and in low lying areas. In addition, small hail is possible with the stronger cells.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward Strong winds will impact portions of Woods, Harper and northern Woodward Counties through 530 AM CDT At 441 AM CDT, An area of low pressure to the north of a complex of storms will produce strong, possibly severe winds across Harper, Woodwar and Woods counties through 530 am. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alva, Laverne, Buffalo, Waynoka, Fort Supply, Freedom, Dacoma, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Avard, Capron, Hopeton and Camp Houston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HOLT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After poor humidity recovery overnight, very low humidities this afternoon will combine with strengthening southwest winds and an unstable atmosphere to produce a few hours of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon across all but the north central mountains and the northwest plateau. A strong system moving east through the central and southern Rockies Friday will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas and potentially 10-15 consecutive hours of single digit humidities along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

