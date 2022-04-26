ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:47:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of both Vieques and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to rise over the next few hours. Frost and freeze conditions no longer pose a concern for today.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HOLT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cecil RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CECIL COUNTY IN MARYLAND The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected through this evening. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...Around 8 percent.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet and slowly falling. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe Spotty Freezing Rain Through Daybreak Showers have developed this morning over portions of central and west-central Wisconsin. With air temperatures at or near freezing in this area, spotty light icing will be possible on mainly colder, elevated surfaces. Road temperatures are sufficiently warm to prevent icing on most pavement, but some bridges and overpasses could be susceptible to icy patches. Slow down and drive with extra caution on wet roads, and remain alert for possible slippery patches.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward Strong winds will impact portions of Woods, Harper and northern Woodward Counties through 530 AM CDT At 441 AM CDT, An area of low pressure to the north of a complex of storms will produce strong, possibly severe winds across Harper, Woodwar and Woods counties through 530 am. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alva, Laverne, Buffalo, Waynoka, Fort Supply, Freedom, Dacoma, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Avard, Capron, Hopeton and Camp Houston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After poor humidity recovery overnight, very low humidities this afternoon will combine with strengthening southwest winds and an unstable atmosphere to produce a few hours of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon across all but the north central mountains and the northwest plateau. A strong system moving east through the central and southern Rockies Friday will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas and potentially 10-15 consecutive hours of single digit humidities along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR THE EASTERN SHORES OF MARYLAND The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidities and gusty winds, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. * TIMING... From late this morning through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Jones; Linn Small Hail and Heavy Rain Possible Showers and a few storms will persist across the area into the mid morning hours. Heavy downpours and repeated shower activity could lead to heavy rain amounts over an inch and produce ponding of water on roads and in low lying areas. In addition, small hail is possible with the stronger cells.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HOLT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to rise over the next few hours. Frost and freeze conditions no longer pose a concern for today.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Kanawha, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to warm over the next few hours. Frost conditions no longer post a concern for today.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

