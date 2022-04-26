ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Vineland over Millville - Baseball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anthony Rakotz hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Vineland to a thrilling 4-3 win over rival Millville in Vineland. Vineland jumped...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Voorhees over Pingry - Softball recap

Alexia Perlinsky went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, a RBI and a double as Voorhees defeated Pingry, 5-2, in Alexandria. Winning pitcher Avalyn Stayskal struck out two and walked two, allowing two runs on five hits for Voorhees (5-6), while also adding a RBI in the win. Sophia Charleston went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and two stolen bases.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Watchung Hills - Baseball recap

Michael Fattore hit a pair of singles and a double, scoring two runs and driving in another to lead Bridgewater-Raritan to a victory on the road over Watchung Hills, 9-5. Joe Spirra went 2-for-3 with two singles and two runs scored while Evan Goldberg singled twice and scored a run for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-6), which had 13 hits as a team in the win.
WATCHUNG, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Sports
City
Millville, NJ
Millville, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Cumberland over Deptford- Softball recap

Katelyn Edminster homered and drove in two runs to lift Cumberland to a 10-8 win over Deptford in Deptford. Gianna Trexler went 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Megan Basile singled and drove in two runs for Cumberland (2-9). It led 10-2 through five innings, before Deptford struck for five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to close the gap.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon Central over Hillsborough - Baseball recap

Chase Fischer went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in three runs and scoring another to lead Hunterdon Central to a victory at home over Hillsborough, 8-4. Chase Moskowitz singled twice with two RBI and a run scored while Logan Mason went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Hunterdon Central (7-3), which had 10 hits as a team in the win.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset Tech over New Brunswick- Baseball recap

Ryan DelSordo went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead Somerset Tech to a 9-3 win over New Brunswick in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Walter McAloon, Brian Karabinos, and Nicholas Meyer Stoker each recorded two hits and an RBI for Somerset Tech (2-4). DelSordo was also the winning pitcher, as he gave up three runs on four hits, struck out 12, and walked two in the complete game effort.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Plainfield rallies past Highland Park

Lucas Kidder went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Plainfield to a 10-9 come-from-behind win over Highland Park in Plainfield. Nasir Powell singled and drove in two runs for Plainfield (5-5), which trailed 6-0 in the second inning and 9-5 going into the bottom of the sixth. It struck for two runs in the bottom of the sixth, before scoring three in the seventh to complete the walk-off comeback. John Inoa and Dinelson Dominguez-Morel each had an RBI in the win.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Marlboro over Manalapan - Softball recap

Adison Ditillo went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Marlboro’s 8-2 victory over Manalapan in Manalapan. Ally Hochstadter was 3-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base for Marlboro (6-5). Skyla Campisi went 2-for-4 and Camryn Coates went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and a RBI. Winning pitcher Stephanie Ciravolo struck out seven in 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run, four hits and five walks.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan over St. Rose - Baseball recap

John Molnar pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking two in Raritan’s 6-2 victory over St. Rose in Hazlet. Ben Hutchins went 3-for-4 with a run, RBI and two stolen bases for Raritan (3-8), which trailed 2-1 before erupting for five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Daniel Calicari reached base four times, going 1-for-1 with three walks, a run and a RBI, while Robert Mulligan went 1-for-1 with two walks, a run and a RBI.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Nascimento, Southern blank Brick Township - Baseball recap

Mike Nascimento pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking three as Southern defeated Brick Township, 8-0, in Brick. Southern (7-5) jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead before breaking the game open with two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Joey Scamardella went...
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 2 Ridgewood over No. 16 Northern Highlands - Girls lacrosse recap

Lindsey Devir scored seven goals as Ridgewood, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 16 Northern Highlands, 18-9, in Ridgewood. Nina Marra had three goals with three assists for Ridgewood (8-2), which sprinted out to a 13-4 halftime lead. Laura Montagna added four goals and an assist and Gwen Flusche dished out four assists.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Late-game offense lifts No. 19 Old Tappan over crosstown rival

Old Tappan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored 10 runs in the final four innings to propel it to an 11-4 win over crosstown rival Demarest Tuesday afternoon. After both sides scored a run in the opening frame, Demarest (4-7) took a lead thanks to a three-run third inning. Old Tappan (10-2) would respond with 10 unanswered runs, including a five-run fourth inning to immediately wipe away the early Demarest lead.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Clifton - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Cooper’s four goals and two assists lifted Pompton Lakes to an 11-4 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Grace Thornhill had two goals with an assist and Juliette Wasserman scored two goals for Pompton Lakes (6-3), which led 7-2 at halftime. Sydney Kondovski and Kaeley Sek each added a goal and an assist, while Jenna Scala made six saves.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over South Brunswick - Softball recap

Ava Kwitkoski went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run as Monroe defeated South Brunswick, 7-2, in Monroe. Gillian Waksmunski also went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Samantha Gonchar doubled, drove in two runs, and scored twice for the Falcons (7-4). Monroe hit five doubles in the game and seven singles for its 12 hits.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy