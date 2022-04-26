Vineland over Millville - Baseball recap

Lucas Kidder went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Plainfield to a 10-9 come-from-behind win over Highland Park in Plainfield. Nasir Powell singled and drove in two runs for Plainfield (5-5), which trailed 6-0 in the second inning and 9-5 going into the bottom of the sixth. It struck for two runs in the bottom of the sixth, before scoring three in the seventh to complete the walk-off comeback. John Inoa and Dinelson Dominguez-Morel each had an RBI in the win.

