Among the time-honored and unwritten rules of golf, we find Rule 6.1.7a, Holes-in-One: If you get a hole-in-one, you get your name in the paper. Among the supplements to the above rule, we find the Hunter Higham Addendum: If you get a hole-in-one at the Falls Classic at Pinecrest Golf Course, you get both your name and face in the paper.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO