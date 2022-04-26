ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Events of Tuesday, April 26, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Education Information Session. 6 PM. St. Mary School is hosting an information session about Pre-K (4 and 5-year-olds), Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd Grades. This is the perfect opportunity for: Parents who are curious about what St. Mary School has to offer; Parents that have enrolled their child for the upcoming...

jtv.tv

Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Goes Unclaimed In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 remained unclaimed, and expired on April 25, at 4:45 p.m. The ticket was bought at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since the ticket went unclaimed, the $150,000 will go to the state School Aid Fund. According to Michigan Lottery officials, the record for an unclaimed lottery ticket in Michigan was set in 1998, after a ticket worth $34 million went unclaimed. The $34 million Michigan Lotto ticket was sold at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Changes, reductions coming to CATA summer services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University students who use public transportation will have to find a new way to get to summer classes. CATA’s Spartan Service, which provides bus service during Michigan State University’s fall and spring semesters, is closing for the summer. Now Desk Sports: New...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

59 impacted by COVID outbreaks across Michigan schools

Health officials identified found 50 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week in Michigan, including 15 associated with K-12 schools and 24 tied to long-term care facilities. School outbreaks were reported across six Michigan counties, including Eaton, Genesee, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Washtenaw and Wayne. In total, 59 students and staff were infected by SARS-CoV-2 with a link back to school, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ latest outbreaks report updated Monday, April 25.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter seeks volunteers with trucks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have some spare time and a pickup truck, the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for volunteers. Background: Sleep in Heavenly Peace providing beds for children in need. The organization needs drivers to drop off 35-40 beds to children in Mid-Michigan...
LANSING, MI
#West Michigan#Community Arts#St Mary School#Community Action Agency#Jackson Ymca
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

MSP: Student takes own life at Aspen Ridge School

WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police has responded to an isolated incident at Aspen Ridge School on Tuesday where a student took their own life on campus. This information is being reported because the incident happened in a public place. WJMN saw a police presence arrive outside of Aspen Ridge just after 1:30 […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KISS 106

Concerts in the Plaza Back Next Month in The District

That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
MUSIC
WILX-TV

Use of slur in class prompts student walkout at Waverly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Waverly Middle School staged a walkout Monday because they say a teacher used offensive language. A student claims one of their teachers used a racial slur in class. Waverly’s superintendent, Kelly Blake, confirmed to News 10 that the teacher said “the N-word” while teaching...
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Education
WILX-TV

Residents can voice their concerns, questions on Okemos development Tuesday night

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, residents of Okemos will have a chance to voice their comments and ask questions about a new development project. The multi-million-dollar project will bring new businesses and infrastructure to Downtown Okemos. More from Okemos: ‘Baked Goods By Dominic’ spreads treats and awareness about autism...
OKEMOS, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Okemos woman turns 103

Eva Salinas turned 103 years old today. Her friends believe she's the oldest living Latina in the Greater Lansing area and I saw first hand how the community came out to celebrate.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The Tragedies of Unadilla, Michigan, Livingston County

In the southwest corner of Livingston County sits the community known as Unadilla. It began as a post office named "Milan" in 1834.....but the name had to be changed, due to another Milan already established in Michigan. Therefore, they decided to make it easy and re-named the post office "Unadilla" after the township. The area was surveyed for a plat in 1837 but not recorded until 1840.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

