Music

Metric announces new single, “All Comes Crashing”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetric is dropping a new single this week. The track is titled “All Comes Crashing,” and will arrive...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Loudwire

Hear ‘American Idol’ Contestant Completely Transform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Jaw-Dropping Performance

It's not frequently that rock gets performed on singing competition series, but we've seen several interpretations of Radiohead's intense '90s breakout "Creep" taken on by aspiring vocalists over the years. But American Idol competitor Christian Guardino just delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the song that left the panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan rising to their feet.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Don Broco drop new single Fingernails, announce arena shows with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance

Big Don Broco news! The band have just shared a new single, Fingernails, as well as announcing details of their Amazing Things UK tour. Armed with their massive new track, the band will hit the road next year with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance, taking on arenas in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham and London (tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10am).
ROCK MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Fell On Her Face During Coachella Performance But Totally Owned It With Funny Response

Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.
CELEBRITIES
NME

aespa debut new song ‘Life’s Too Short’ at Coachella 2022

Aespa made their debut appearance at Coachella last night (April 23) and debuted a brand new song called ‘Life’s Too Short’ during their set. The SM Entertainment girl group are now the third K-pop girl group to perform at the festival, following BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2NE1 at last weekend’s edition of the event.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams duet Paramore's Misery Business at Coachella

Hayley Williams joined Billie Eilish at the second leg of Coachella this past weekend to perform an acoustic version of Paramore's signature emo rock anthem, Misery Business. The duet, which took place on Saturday April 23, saw the Paramore singer performing the hit for the first time since 2018. Introducing...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Rina Sawayama bring some nu metal energy to Coachella

Coachella isn't exactly the first festival you'd usually associate with bringing the riffs, and while the likes of Code Orange and Turnstile injected this year's lineup with some nice, big doses of metal and hardcore, there was a clear lack of mosh-ready bangers represented across 2022's bill overall (despite Danny Elfman's best efforts).
MUSIC
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Billie Eilish surprises Girl In Red with Norwegian Grammy at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish surprised Girl In Red by presenting her with a Spellemann award at Coachella 2022 this weekend – check out the video below. The Norwegian artist, real name Marie Ulven, won the statue – often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – in the Album Of The Year category for her acclaimed 2021 debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers, releases ultra-minimalist debut single, Moon Rise

Dylan Gers – son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers – has released his debut single, Moon Rise. A far cry from the galloping, full-throttle electric guitar work of his father's legendary metal outfit, the track is considerably more minimalist, with a sparse electric guitar-and-vocal arrangement driven by enveloping, reverb-soaked cleans and subtle lead work.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Lollapalooza announces daily lineup; single-day tickets now on sale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza has unveiled the daily lineup for the four-day summer music festival in Grant Park.Single-day, two-day, and three-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.Four-day tickets are already on sale.The lineup includes Thursday headliners Metallica and Lil Baby, Friday headliners Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly, Saturday headliners J. Cole and Kygo, and Sunday headliners Green Day and Doja Cat.The full lineup includes more than 170 performers on eight stages.Thursday (July 28): Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu and Chicago's own 100 Gecs, as well as Still Woozy, Ashnikko, Black Coffee, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, and many more.Friday (July 29): Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Liquid Stranger, CloZee, Royal Blood, Cordae, Bob Moses, and others.Saturday (July 30): J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Wallows, YG, BLXST, Duke Dumont, Willow, Chelsea Cutler, Coin, Fletcher, Sidepiece, and more.Sunday (July 31): Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Polo & Pan, Måneskin, Local Natives, The Marías, John Summit, and others.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Returns to Billboard No. 1 Due to Vinyl Sales

Tyler, the Creator’s Grammy-winning LP Call Me If You Get Lost has reclaimed its spot at the top of the Billboard 200. The album, which debuted at No. 1 shortly after its release in 2021, has jumped from No. 120 to No. 1 on the chart due to massive vinyl sales, as Billboard points out. The LP edition of the record was sold exclusively through Tyler’s website. Citing Luminate (formerly MRC Data), Billboard reports that his web store moved 49,500 physical copies, making it the largest sales week for a hip-hop album on vinyl. Read Billboard’s full breakdown here.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Foals debut new album title track ‘Life Is Yours’

Foals gave their new album’s title track ‘Life Is Yours’ its live debut during a show in Newcastle this week – check out fan-shot footage below. The Oxford band’s seventh studio album ‘Life Is Yours’ is due to be released on June 17, with the trio currently on a UK tour throughout this month and May.
MUSIC
NME

The Black Keys release latest single ‘It Ain’t Over’ from upcoming album ‘Dropout Boogie’

The Black Keys have unveiled the latest single from their upcoming 11th studio album ‘Dropout Boogie’, the slow-burning ‘It Ain’t Over’. Released on on April 27, the track features the writing contributions of Reigning Sound frontman Greg Cartwright, who was previously revealed as a collaborator on the album alongside Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top and former Kings Of Leon co-writer and producer Angelo Petraglia.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Kelly Lee Owens’ eerie new single, ‘One’

Kelly Lee Owens has shared a further preview of her imminent new album ‘LP.8’ – hear ‘One’ below. The producer and musician will release the follow-up to August 2020’s ‘Inner Song’ digitally this Friday (April 29) before a physical release follows on June 10 via Smalltown Supersound.
MUSIC

