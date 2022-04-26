ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What can I do to stop my eye watering? DR MARTIN SCURR answers your health questions

By Dr Martin Scurr
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

My right eye constantly waters. I’m 87 — is this age-related?

Name and address supplied.

There are several different causes for a watery eye, medically known as epiphora, but age isn’t one of them.

The front of the eye is a wet surface, and tears are constantly produced and drained away down the nasolacrimal duct, which runs from the inside corner of the eye into the nose.

That channel can become blocked as a result of infection, or inflammation in the sinuses, and this may persist even after the heavy cold, for instance, or bout of allergy, has long subsided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZk2i_0fK3GNQJ00
There are several different causes for a watery eye, medically known as epiphora, but age isn’t one of them

One way of identifying a blockage in the nasolacrimal duct is for your doctor to apply fluorescein eye drops. Putting this bright orange (harmless) liquid into the eye should result in the dye dripping down the nostril on that side within a minute.

If that doesn’t happen, it’s a sign that the nasolacrimal duct is blocked, and this may require referral to an ophthalmologist to flush out the duct.

If the nasolacrimal duct is not blocked, then there are two other possible causes: ectropion, when the lower eyelid sags outwards, so that it is no longer touching the eye’s surface and able to act like a windscreen wiper, sweeping the tears towards the duct; or (paradoxically) dryness of the eye, as a result of the meibomian glands in the eyelids not producing enough oil because they are blocked.

The lack of oil in the tear film means the tears break down, causing weeping over the edge of the eyelid.

Ectropion is something that needs to be seen by an ophthalmologist and may involve a minor operation.

But if a lack of oil in the tears is the problem, this is something patients can treat themselves.

It involves a regular eyelid hygiene routine, using warm compresses to soften the waxy material that plugs the ducts in the meibomian glands (which line the upper and lower eyelids, just inside the eyelashes), along with massaging the glands using a cotton wool bud dipped in baby shampoo to stimulate the flow of oil from the glands.

My suggestion is that you seek the advice of your GP about the cause, in your case, and the best treatment for it.

A blood test found that I have high iron levels. I asked at my local pharmacy what they could recommend to bring them down, but they were unable to help. What should I do?

Patricia Gaynor, by email.

Raised iron levels may be caused by haemochromatosis, an inherited condition in which your digestive system absorbs excessive amounts of iron from food, due to a mutation in a gene that controls iron uptake.

The body has no natural mechanism for shedding excess iron, so over many years it can accumulate.

Haemochromatosis is diagnosed when the blood level of ferritin, a measure of iron stores, is above 300ng/ml (the normal range in females is 20 to 120ng/ml).

If it is haemochromatosis, treatment initially involves removing about 500ml of blood once a week (the same process as though donating blood), until iron stores are normal.

You would then continue to take this amount every few months, for the rest of your life, to stop it building up again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uop1_0fK3GNQJ00
If it is haemochromatosis, treatment initially involves removing about 500ml of blood once a week (the same process as though donating blood), until iron stores are normal

Haemochromatosis can cause cirrhosis (scarring) of the liver and damage the pancreas, leading to diabetes.

Weakness and fatigue are common and it can lead to a reduced resistance to infections.

But the good news is, if diagnosed and treated early enough, complications can be prevented and life expectancy is unaffected.

I urge you to discuss your blood test result with your GP, so that if it is haemochromatosis, you can be referred for treatment.

Write to Dr Scurr

Write to Dr Scurr at Good Health, Daily Mail, 2 Derry Street, London W8 5TT or email drmartin@dailymail.co.uk — include your contact details. Dr Scurr cannot enter into personal correspondence. Replies should be taken in a general context and always consult your own GP with any health worries.

Hug a cushion to soothe exam nerves

Can something as simple as hugging a cushion help reduce pre-exam nerves? According to a remarkable, recently published study, it can.

A team at Bristol University asked volunteers about to undergo an oral maths test in front of each other to rate their anxiety levels.

Some members of the group were then given a cushion which was embedded with a pneumatic chamber so that it expands and contracts, as though breathing.

Other volunteers were asked to do eight minutes of meditation, and the remainder were asked to sit quietly.

They then had to rate their anxiety levels again. Those given the cushion or who meditated were less anxious than those who did nothing.

So why would the cushion work? The technique is based on haptic technology — using physical touch or sensations to create an experience.

Weighted blankets, which are used to induce calm and encourage sleep, are also a form of haptic technology.

I feel this safe and effective way of dealing with anxiety has much relevance in these tumultuous times.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

‘Intelligent and ambitious’ trainee solicitor, 26, suffered ‘excruciating’ headaches before dying from a blood clot after having Astra-Zeneca Covid vaccine, inquest hears

A trainee solicitor tragically died from a rare blood clot weeks after taking the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, an inquest heard today. Oli Akram Hoque, 26, from Ilford, received a dose of the vaccine on March 19 last year before suffering increasingly 'excruciating' headaches. His condition deteriorated and resulted in his...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Get Rid of Diabetic Sores? Treatment

If you have developed a diabetic sore or ulcer, your doctor may perform a procedure called debridement, which removes dead tissue from the wound to promote healing. Your doctor will try to keep the sore from becoming bigger or infected by:. Cleaning and dressing the wound: Cleaning and dressing the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
Shreveport Magazine

Young woman says she had no idea her organs began to shut down and she was slowly dying for years until doctors diagnosed her with a rare disorder

The young woman claims that she had no idea that her organs started to shut down and she was dying for 7 years. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare cell disorder after the 27-year-old woman experienced exhausting symptoms. When she was just 15 years old, the woman began feeling weak and noticed her stomach starting to swell. She also started experiencing frequent nausea. The medical personnel soon discovered that she actually had organ failure and was at risk of dying.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

346K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy