Season over for Hawaii women’s water polo team after NCAA Tournament snub

The 2022 season is officially over for the University of Hawaii women’s water polo team.

After falling to UC Irvine in the Big West championship game at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine were not given at at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

Hawaii’s season ends at 16-6.

UC Irvine earned the Big West’s automatic bid and will face No. 4 UCLA on May 6.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament concludes on May 8.