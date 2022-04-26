ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Season over for Hawaii women’s water polo team after NCAA Tournament snub

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
The 2022 season is officially over for the University of Hawaii women’s water polo team.

After falling to UC Irvine in the Big West championship game at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine were not given at at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

Hawaii’s season ends at 16-6.

UC Irvine earned the Big West’s automatic bid and will face No. 4 UCLA on May 6.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament concludes on May 8.

Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Ex-WNBA ref Shelley Nakasone to hold officiating camp in May in Hilo

Under the direction of college basketball referees Shelley Nakasone and Esther Hsu, the first Hawaii Officials Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Panaewa Gym. Featuring training and camp session, including classroom discussion and and on-court games, the cost is $50, with registration...
HILO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

