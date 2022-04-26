ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

‘We’re all shaken up by it’: Businesses and patrons concerned after shooting erupts on streets

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Business owners and patrons alike are shaken up after gunshots rang out outside Brix Taphouse in Jacksonville Beach late Sunday night.

STORY: Man shot inside home during drive-by shooting in Columbia County

Jax Beach police said two men were found shot.

We now know one of those men, Breon Geddes, 23, is a convicted felon. Police are not naming the second man involved at this time.

“We were driving by, we were going to go on the beach, and just out of nowhere — ‘boom,’” Jax Beach resident Snarrg Sellars said.

STORY: JSO: Search for suspect accused of multiple retail thefts in Southside area

Gunshots are an unfamiliar sound in Jax Beach and crime scene tape is an unfamiliar sight.

“This is a safe community, so I was in shock that this happened so close to the bar, so close to home,” The Wreck Tiki Lounge owner Fernando Meza said.

Action News Jax first told you when police responded to reports of a gunfight outside of Brix Taphouse.

“I didn’t expect a shooting because I think Jacksonville is a pretty safe place. Sometimes it can get crazy,” Jacksonville Beach resident Jack Haynes said.

STORY: JSO works to ‘proactively’ address street racing concerns, representative says

Police said they found two men suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Geddes was arrested for “possession of firearm, weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon.”

Geddes had his first appearance in court Monday morning; his bond is set at $150,000.

Geddes is no stranger to jail, as he has been arrested five times in the past three years.

STORY: Parents sue after death of teen from Orlando drop-tower ride

He was first arrested in 2019 for assault on a law enforcement officer. Other charges include carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, fleeing a law enforcement officer and violation of probation.

According to a police report, officers found a Glock with an extended magazine in Geddes’ pants.

Geddes’ next court date is May 17.

STORY: UNF reveals four finalists in presidential search

“The shootings are getting worse, which is scaring me. I don’t like [it] at all,” Jacksonville Beach resident Walker Thrasher said.

Surrounding business owners like Fernando Meza said the beach is a safe place, and he still considers it so.

“We’re all shaken up by it, and glad that there were no casualties, obviously. And no casualties of the people inside the establishments,” Meza said.

We visited other businesses in the area to find any security footage that may have captured the shooting, but most businesses’ cameras didn’t work or they didn’t have them at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QmY9_0fK3FVCg00
"We're all shaken up by it." Businesses and patrons concerned after shooting erupts on streets.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Guest
2d ago

The root cause of this problem is the societal and cultural changes that have taken place in America over the last decades. Violence is a culturally accepted manner to settle disagreements. And the use of a gun to settle the disagreement is condoned by movies, TV, video games and music. The seriousness of fatally harming another person is no longer immoral nor are the consequences feared, especially now that prosecutors and judges are being more lenient with prior and first time miscreants.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Meza
Person
Jack Haynes
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man faces 1st-degree murder charges in 2 fatal shootings in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A Tampa man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two St. Petersburg men killed days apart, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday. Detectives identified Johnny Carnegie, 34, as a person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody April 13 with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Racing#A Gunfight#After Death#Violent Crime#Jso#Police
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
99K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy