Boston Celtics playoffs tickets for Round 2 on sale: Shop around for Eastern Conference semifinal tickets for Game 1, Game 2 in Boston

NEW YORK -- Jayson Tatum was stunned, yet certain. He disagreed with his sixth foul but had no doubt the Boston Celtics, with their rock-solid defense. would hold on without their scoring star."Couldn't believe it at all, but I think that's what we're built for," Tatum said.They might be built for a championship.Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night.Marcus Smart added 20 points and 11 assists for the No. 2-seeded Celtics,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO