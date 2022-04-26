ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics playoffs tickets for Round 2 on sale: Shop around for Eastern Conference semifinal tickets for Game 1, Game 2 in Boston

By MassLive.com Staff
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
The Boston Celtics are moving onto the second round of the NBA playoffs and you could be joining them at TD Garden for Games 1...

NBC Sports

Celtics playoff schedule: When next series could start, per report

The Boston Celtics have punched the NBA's first ticket to the second round of the playoffs. The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, defeating Brooklyn 116-112 in Game 4 at Barclays Center to earn a 4-0 series victory. As the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed,...
MassLive.com

Charles Barkley rips refs in Celtics-Nets Game 4: ‘One of the worst officiated games I’ve ever seen’

Boston Celtics fans weren’t the only ones up in arms about the officiating in the Game 4 win over the Brooklyn Nets. TNT “Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley ripped the refs for their performance in the sweep-clinching game at the Barclays Center Monday night. Game 4 featured some controversial calls, particularly against Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who wound up fouling out in the closing minutes.
CBS New York

Nets' season ends with tight Game 4 loss to Celtics

NEW YORK -- Jayson Tatum was stunned, yet certain. He disagreed with his sixth foul but had no doubt the Boston Celtics, with their rock-solid defense. would hold on without their scoring star."Couldn't believe it at all, but I think that's what we're built for," Tatum said.They might be built for a championship.Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night.Marcus Smart added 20 points and 11 assists for the No. 2-seeded Celtics,...
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Trolls The Brooklyn Nets After Getting Swept By Celtics: “Can I Get A Half Of The Nets?”

The Boston Celtics confirmed they are arguably the strongest team in the young 2022 NBA playoffs. After a regular season that started with them looking lost, unable to develop chemistry and like a team that would split up their star duo, they have turned things around in the past couple of months, demonstrating they are a dangerous squad for the rest of the league.
MassLive.com

How Celtics sweeping Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Nets looked on New York tabloids’ back pages

Kevin Durant probably will be avoiding New York City newsstands Tuesday morning. If he doesn’t he’s going to see unflattering pictures of himself next to even less flattering headlines. The Nets’ star might have had his best game of the playoffs, but not surprisingly, New York’s three tabloids featured Brooklyn getting swept by the Celtics on their back pages and feasted on the Nets’ woes.
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown thinks Grant Williams got 'robbed' of this award

He may not have the hardware to show for it, but it's clear Grant Williams' presence is valued inside the Boston Celtics locker room. Williams was named a finalist for the 2021-22 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The honor, voted on by fellow NBA players, is given to “the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Sent Out Several Tweets On Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs on Monday evening at Barclays Center to the Boston Celtics. The 116-112 win for Boston completed their four-game sweep of Brooklyn to send the Nets into the offseason and continue their season in a second playoff series against either the Chicago Bulls or Milwaukee Bucks.
CBS Boston

Winning $473 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Arizona

BOSTON (CBS) – There was one winning ticket in the $473.1 million Powerball drawing Wednesday night and it was sold in Arizona. The winning numbers were: 11-36-61-62-68 and PowerBall 4. The lump sum cash option ended up at $283.3 million. It was the 31st drawing since the last winner was selected more than two months ago, back on February 14. There was one $1 million winner in Indiana for having the first five numbers, but not the Powerball. Tickets cost $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 11. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Marchand, Hall, Pastrnak & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Brad Marchand has been slumping through the month of April, and told reporters he isn’t happy with his game as of late. Meanwhile, his teammate in Taylor Hall recently snapped out of a goalscoring skid and appears to be heating up with playoffs right around the corner. Last but not least, David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark have all returned from injury.
