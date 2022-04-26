ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Overdosing On Heroin Causes Accident on 26th and Peach

By Haley Potter
erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie police say a driver overdosing on heroin caused an accident Monday night on 26th and Peach Streets. The...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 14

Pat Carlson
2d ago

WHY only DUI charges??? Because he was under the influence of an ILLEGAL drug not alcohol he should be charged with a harsh criminal charge!!!

Reply
5
schroedingers cat
2d ago

for the good of the average citizen get rid of the narrative. let these addicts wipe themselves out and save everybody the trouble.

Reply(2)
4
Margaret Figurski
1d ago

surprised this person didn't kill someone. but just like driving under the influence of alchohol, it is the innocent ones that get harmed

Reply
2
YourErie

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

Update: The motorcyclist has died following the Wednesday evening accident. A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate. According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
