Kansas City, MO

Developers break ground on $68M project near 18th & Vine

By Kansas City Business Journal
 2 days ago

Developers broke ground Wednesday on a project that will turn a vacant lot at 19th and Vine streets into the first phase of a mixed-use project called One Nine Vine.

Phase 1 involves a $25.6 million, six-story apartment complex with first-floor retail under 80 apartments — 66 market rate and 14 affordable — at the southeast corner of 19th and Vine.

One Nine Vine (rendering via 1900 Vine Street LLC)

The project’s developer is an entity called 1900 Vine Street LLC , which consists of Kelvin Simmons and Tatum Martin . Simmons is a former Kansas City Council member and state economic development director, and Martin is with Mar-Ston Development LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

One Nine Vine’s first floor will offer restaurants and retail, and the project will have 30 covered parking stalls and 55 surface spots, Simmons said in a release. The project hit 53% minority- and women-owned business participation for professional services and more than 30% for construction services.

The developer received a 25-year property tax abatement from the Planned Industrial Expansion Authority and $3.9 million from a Central City Economic Development sales tax grant for a sales tax exemption on construction materials.

In addition, the overall project — including the second and third phases — sits within a new community improvement district (CID) for the area.

