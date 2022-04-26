ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

A first look inside the new office space for ‘A Special Wish’

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieGDl_0fK3E6Zd00

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio ( WTRF ) — “A Special Wish” Foundation has changed the lives of children battling life-threatening illnesses and continues to do so, but in a new location.

“A Special Wish” has a new home.

While their address is different, their mission is the same.

“Just to be able to grant every child in the Valley who qualifies for a wish is the best feeling in the world.”

Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

To “A Special Wish”, every child is special, and they jump to help, bringing the dreams of each and every child to life. They help children battling life-threatening illnesses. The chapter has granted wishes 20 different times since 2017, but since 1982, there’s been thousands.

And now they help children from their new office in St. Clairsville. It’s centrally located by the Riesbeck’s in the Plaza.

“With Riesbeck’s, the medical center, all the offices and restaurants, it’s really easy now to tell people how to find us.”

Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

And there’s also enough room inside to meet with families one-on-one.

“With the new space, we are able to invite families into the office to have meetings. it’s just such a nice space, and it’s inviting, and we’re just so happy to be here that people can find us.”

Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

They couldn’t have done this without John Goodman’s help who donated this new office space and their last one.

“We’re so thankful to him. We’re so fortunate to have known him and what he did, not only to us, but the entire community.”

Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

Or the late John Mattox’s help. Mattox stared this Chapter back in 1982 and has made many children’s wishes come true in the Valley.

“Without him, we wouldn’t be here. It’s due to his generosity and his love for community and children that started the chapter.”

Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

Along with Goodman and Mattox, “A Special Wish” also thanks corporate sponsors, community partners, and everyone who’s helped them along the way.

“It’s just not a one-woman show, and I can’t tell you how wonderful our community is and how quick they are to step up to help.”

Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation
Community Policy