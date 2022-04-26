ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Tigard man arrested in sex abuse investigation

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing several charges in a sexual abuse investigation involving a minor, according to the Tigard Police Department. Maxwell Floyd, 27, allegedly committed several acts...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tigard, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Carolina

Police called after airsoft gun was found in Upstate school

Kelli Smith and Erin Barnett share ideas for making the most of your front porch. Sponsored by Ingles The Southern Table. Attorney Richard Smith discusses worker’s compensation in general, including the types of injuries that are most common and the first steps an injured person should take. Sponsored by Smith Injury Law.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Brother of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt charged with attacking man in California

The brother of dead Capitol rioter Ashley Babbitt has been charged with bribery and vandalism in connection with an attack on a man who was assisting his disabled friend.Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr, who awaits trial in a separate case, allegedly committed the act on 13 January in a neighbourhood of San Diego, California.On Tuesday, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said in an announcement that Mr Witthoeft, 33, is due to be arraigned in San Diego Superior Court on 6 May in connection with the attack,He “confronted a man on Muir Avenue in Ocean Beach who was helping a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy