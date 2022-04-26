ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Financial World

Booker T: "Steve Austin could become the new ..."

Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Plans To Remain In WWE Long After Roman Reigns Transitions To Hollywood

In celebration of Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary, WWE has released a new video of The Viper looking back at his greatest moments. The video starts with Orton speaking on his TV debut against Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, before progressing to his Intercontinental Championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at Armageddon 2003, the WrestleMania XX match between Evolution and Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection, and his iconic match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at Backlash 2004.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Trolls Seth Rollins’ Outfit On WWE RAW

Seth Rollins looked like a “Spearmint Gum” with his all green outfit on this week’s WWE RAW, according to AEW star Swerve Strickland. Strickland remarked on Rollins’ attire during Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary segment, which kicked off RAW. The segment saw Rollins interrupting the reunion between Orton and Cody Rhodes, accusing The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight. The segment set up a main event 8-Man Match pitting Rhodes, RK-Bro & Ezekiel against Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos. Orton and the babyfaces went onto win the bout.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Cedric Alexander
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Live Coverage And Results – April 25, 2022

Location: Thompson Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Wrestlemania Backlash but we have a special milestone to cover first. This week is twenty years to the day of Randy Orton’s WWE debut and a special tribute is planned. I’m sure nothing will happen to cause that to be derailed in any way. Let’s get to it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Mustafa Ali Returns On WWE Raw, Faces The Miz (Clips)

Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE TV after a lengthy absence, showing up and challenging The Miz on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ali interrupt a MizTV segment with Theory. Ali said he was hoping Theory was holding an open challenge for the US Championship but Theory said no, which led a match taking place between Ali and Miz. Ali got the win after six and a half minutes, but as he made his way up the ramp Tommaso Ciampa came out and attacked him.
WWE
PWMania

Multiple SmackDown Stars At Tonight’s WWE RAW

Several WWE SmackDown Superstars are backstage for tonight’s RAW in Knoxville, Tennessee. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are currently at RAW, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that they will be on RAW to continue the feud with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Tonight’s RAW will feature a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the ring and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Wrestling Inc
411mania.com

WWE News: Bianca Belair Retains Women’s Title On Raw, Liv Morgan Brawls With Rhea Ripley

– Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville three times to retain her Raw Women’s Championship on this week’s WWE Raw. Deville attempted to restart the match twice after she lost by countout and DQ, but was finally defeated by pinfall. You can see a clip below, as well as Deville taking her frustrations out on Carmella and Queen Zelina:
WWE
411mania.com

Pat Buck Officially Announces AEW Status, More On His WWE Departure

Pat Buck confirmed on Twitter today that he is now working for AEW. Buck has been working as a producer for the company for a few weeks after telling WWE that he was leaving on April 4th, reports PWInsider. He reportedly told WWE that he had accomplished his goal of...
WWE
411mania.com

Asuka Returns to WWE TV on Raw, Confronts Becky Lynch (Clips)

The Empress of Tomorrow has returned, with Asuka making her return on this week’s WWE Raw to confront Becky Lynch. Monday night’s show saw Asuka make her return to TV for the first time since July, interrupting a promo by Lynch which led to a brawl between them. You can see clips from the segment below.
WWE
411mania.com

Sneak Peek of AEW Fight Forever Coming Next Week

AEW Games has announced that sneak peek of the upcoming console game AEW: Fight Forever will be available next week. The preview for the game will be shown as part of the AEW Games All Elite Arcade on Twitch. That happens on May 4 at 11 AM ET. As previously...
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Ricochet Reacts to Mustafa Ali’s WWE Return

Ricochet is happy to see Mustafa Ali back in WWE and appears ready to face his colleague again. As noted, Ali returned to WWE TV on last night’s Raw, making his intentions for the US Championship known before beating Miz and getting attacked by Ciampa. Ricochet, who had a memorable series of matches with Ali on WWE Main Event last year, took to social media to react to the return.
WWE
411mania.com

Riddle, Stephanie McMahon, Matt Cardona & More Celebrate Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary in WWE

Randy Orton celebrates his 20th year on WWE television today and a host of wrestling stars took to social media to comment including Riddle, Stephanie McMahon, Matt Cardona and more. Orton had his first WWE TV appearance on April 25th, 2002 and WWE will have a Randy Orton celebration on tonight’s episode of Raw. Ahead of that, several people took to Twitter to congratulate Orton on the milestone, as you can see below:
WWE
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.26.22

Hey yo, NXT peeps! It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, ever-present, and tonight we have an…episode of NXT. Yep, that’s pretty much what it is. NXT is building toward Spring Breakin’ next week, though the announced card for tonight is somewhat light on big matches. We’ll see Lash Legend battle Nikkita Lyons while Solo Sikoa takes on Trick Williams. Finally, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley will take on Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez in six-person mixed tag team action. Beyond that, we’re likely to see more to build up Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes vs. Solo vs. Carmelo Hayes, and I imagine there will be more with Natalya against Cora Jade and/or the rest of the women’s roster. Here’s hoping for an entertaining show.
WWE

Comments / 0

