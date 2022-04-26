Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

Hey yo, NXT peeps! It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, ever-present, and tonight we have an…episode of NXT. Yep, that’s pretty much what it is. NXT is building toward Spring Breakin’ next week, though the announced card for tonight is somewhat light on big matches. We’ll see Lash Legend battle Nikkita Lyons while Solo Sikoa takes on Trick Williams. Finally, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley will take on Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez in six-person mixed tag team action. Beyond that, we’re likely to see more to build up Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes vs. Solo vs. Carmelo Hayes, and I imagine there will be more with Natalya against Cora Jade and/or the rest of the women’s roster. Here’s hoping for an entertaining show.
