Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE TV after a lengthy absence, showing up and challenging The Miz on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ali interrupt a MizTV segment with Theory. Ali said he was hoping Theory was holding an open challenge for the US Championship but Theory said no, which led a match taking place between Ali and Miz. Ali got the win after six and a half minutes, but as he made his way up the ramp Tommaso Ciampa came out and attacked him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO