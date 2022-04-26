Frost Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and very low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * Affected Area... Northeastern Pennsylvania * Timing... 11 AM until 10 PM Today, with similar timing on Friday. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15-20 percent in the afternoon. * Temperatures....Highs 45 to 55 degrees today. 53 to 63 on Friday. * Impacts... Low Relative Humidity and increased winds will allow fuels to dry out. As a result conditions are expected to become favorable for fire spread.

