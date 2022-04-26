Frost Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

A Freeze Warning has been issued from Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Shelby counties in Ohio and Wayne County in Indiana from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Strong Thunderstorms will Continue over Northern Iowa Early this Morning Even though temperatures were quite cool in the middle to upper 30s, scattered thunderstorms are still expected to persist across northern and northeast Iowa early this morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce up to penny sized hail and locally heavy rains with over an inch per hour. Severe weather and any larger hail is not anticipated, but the heavier rain rates may produce ponding water on roads and standing water in ditches and fields. Small hail on roads may make for difficult travel as well.
Effective: 2022-04-28 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could still result in frost formation in normally colder low spots, depending upon the patchy, varying cloud cover. * WHERE...Wyoming, Kanawha and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-28 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Thursday /10:10 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive most of the day Monday. 2-5 inches of snow is possible especially in the highest of elevations on grassy, unpaved areas. Click here for more info on that bulletin. A variety of winter weather bulletins...
UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 1200 AM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.4 feet Friday morning. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Marshall; Story; Tama; Webster; Wright Strong Thunderstorms Slowly Dropping South This Morning into Central Iowa Thunderstorms along the Highway 3 and Highway 20 corridor will continue to gradually drop south this morning. The storms are expected to produce locally heavy rainfall along with small hail, generally a half inch or less in diameter. Severe weather and any larger hail is not anticipated, but the heavier rain rates may produce ponding water on roads and standing water in ditches and fields. Small hail on roads may make for difficult travel as well.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union; York FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to rise over the next few hours. Frost and freeze conditions no longer pose a concern for today.
Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and very low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * Affected Area... Northeastern Pennsylvania * Timing... 11 AM until 10 PM Today, with similar timing on Friday. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15-20 percent in the afternoon. * Temperatures....Highs 45 to 55 degrees today. 53 to 63 on Friday. * Impacts... Low Relative Humidity and increased winds will allow fuels to dry out. As a result conditions are expected to become favorable for fire spread.
Effective: 2022-04-28 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Very dry conditions are expected this afternoon with humidity values under 30 percent. Humidity minimums, as low as 10 to 20 percent, are possible across the Virginia Highlands, and Blue Ridge foothills, between Roanoke and Lynchburg. Wind speeds will be significantly less, compared to Wednesday, but may still gust into the 15 to 20 mph range at times this afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Effective: 2022-04-28 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe Spotty Freezing Rain Through Daybreak Showers have developed this morning over portions of central and west-central Wisconsin. With air temperatures at or near freezing in this area, spotty light icing will be possible on mainly colder, elevated surfaces. Road temperatures are sufficiently warm to prevent icing on most pavement, but some bridges and overpasses could be susceptible to icy patches. Slow down and drive with extra caution on wet roads, and remain alert for possible slippery patches.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Very dry conditions are expected this afternoon with humidity values under 30 percent. Humidity minimums, as low as 10 to 20 percent, are possible across the Virginia Highlands, and Blue Ridge foothills, between Roanoke and Lynchburg. Wind speeds will be significantly less, compared to Wednesday, but may still gust into the 15 to 20 mph range at times this afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter to one-half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Valley locations across Southwest Montana * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
