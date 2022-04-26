ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, MO

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Kanawha, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could still result in frost formation in normally colder low spots, depending upon the patchy, varying cloud cover. * WHERE...Wyoming, Kanawha and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union; York FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects low lying buildings and homes in Montrose and Niota. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
County
Marion County, MO
State
Illinois State
County
Shelby County, MO
County
Lewis County, MO
County
Knox County, MO
State
Missouri State
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cecil RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CECIL COUNTY IN MARYLAND The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected through this evening. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...Around 8 percent.
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases upstream from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Loudoun, Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Loudoun; Spotsylvania FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward Strong winds will impact portions of Woods, Harper and northern Woodward Counties through 530 AM CDT At 441 AM CDT, An area of low pressure to the north of a complex of storms will produce strong, possibly severe winds across Harper, Woodwar and Woods counties through 530 am. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alva, Laverne, Buffalo, Waynoka, Fort Supply, Freedom, Dacoma, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Avard, Capron, Hopeton and Camp Houston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe Spotty Freezing Rain Through Daybreak Showers have developed this morning over portions of central and west-central Wisconsin. With air temperatures at or near freezing in this area, spotty light icing will be possible on mainly colder, elevated surfaces. Road temperatures are sufficiently warm to prevent icing on most pavement, but some bridges and overpasses could be susceptible to icy patches. Slow down and drive with extra caution on wet roads, and remain alert for possible slippery patches.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by next Tuesday. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 05/02/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Thursday /10:10 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by next Tuesday. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 05/02/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

