Protip: If you are a successful sports executive with a million-dollar salary, and you are arguing with a fictional bird on Twitter, you are losing that argument regardless. There's an old saying in show business, commonly attributed to W.C. Fields: "Never work with animals or children." The gist of it is that animals and kids are cute. Therefore they will always upstage you, and the crowd will always love the animal or kid more than you, the grown-ass adult.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO