ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lawmakers react to $400 tax rebates destined for Coloradans

By Gabrielle Franklin
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xzwxq_0fK3BBwE00

DENVER (KDVR) — On the heels of what will likely be an expensive summer for Coloradans, state lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday, most people in the state can expect to see some sort of relief, saying if you pay your state taxes by the end of May, you can expect $400 back for single filers and $800 back for joint filers.

This is something we first told you all about last summer , leaders said the refunds are the result of the state being in good fiscal shape and the news is even better for taxpayers than they anticipated.

Last June, Polis told us every resident who pays taxes in Colorado should expect a refund this year. He and lawmakers revealed Coloradans will see an amount much larger than originally expected.

“Check your mailbox in late August, [or] early September and if you are [a] Colorado resident and pay taxes, you’ll get $400 back. $800 for joint filers, it’s that simple,” said Polis.

Dog stolen while family attended Nuggets’ game

Leaders said a strong Coloradan economy paved the way for the returns.

“A strong recovery in Colorado’s economy means that the state will have the financial limits set by the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights. We’ve hit those limits or we will soon,” said state Treasurer Dave Young.

The Taxpayer Bill of Rights, also known as TABOR , is an amendment to the state constitution limiting how much money the state government can keep or spend because the state had a surplus on the limit for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, by law, they have to return that money to taxpayers.

Republicans’ reaction at the Capitol

While state Republicans are happy about taxpayers getting some money back, some are questioning the governor’s motives. Colorado GOP Spokeswoman Kristi Burton Brown wrote in a statement:

“I’m happy that Jared Polis and Democrats in the state legislature have publicly reversed course and are now joining Republicans is touting the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. For years, these same Democrats have worked to undermine tabor and fought to increase fees and taxes on everyday Coloradans . However, I’m pleased to see their apparent change of heart, even if it is clearly just an election-year game.”

-Kristi Burton Brown, COGOP Chairwoman

“Thanks to the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, Coloradans will now receive some of their hard-earned money back to pay for the soaring costs of food, housing and energy in Colorado thanks to the terrible policies of the Democrats. The governor and Democrats can re-package their attempt to “gift” Coloradans with their own money any way they choose during this election year — but these much-needed dollars are not a gift or a refund — THESE are dollars that belong to Coloradans. It’s unfortunate that with only two weeks left of the legislative session, Governor Polis and the Democrats have finally stepped up to agree with Republicans that Colorado families should keep more of their hard-earned dollars.”

– House Minority Leader Hugh McKean (R) Loveland
Watch: Firefighters rescue cat on Wadsworth Blvd median

Polis responded to that claim, “It would make no sense, just because this year happens to be an election year, to delay these refunds close to an additional year for nine or 10 more months when people need it now,” Polis said.

According to the governor, the money will go out this summer to help lessen the stress of inflation. Typically, the refunds wouldn’t go out until sometime next spring.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

What are the penalties and interest for filing taxes late?

It's April 19, and most Americans — except for residents of Maine and Massachusetts — should have filed their tax returns by yesterday. Of course, life isn't that simple. Every year, about 20 million individual tax returns arrive in between the official end of tax season and the end of the year. Some tax payers will have filed an extension, while others may have simply delayed the pain of paperwork only to be surprised with a sizable financial penalty at the end.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Daily Record

Fearing Polis veto, lawmakers rip out heart of mobile home residents’ bill of rights

Gov. Jared Polis has threatened to veto a bill that proposed statewide rent stabilization in mobile home parks, the bill’s sponsor said. Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a Fort Collins Democrat, told his House colleagues Friday night that he’s not sure why Polis wants that proposal dead, but that he sees no choice but to oblige the governor to keep alive the rest of his bill, House Bill 22-1287. The House voted to advance the bill after Democrats regretfully pulled rent stabilization.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Rebates#Economy#Legislature#State Of Colorado#Kdvr#Nuggets#Leaders
Washington Examiner

Colorado tries to woo Disney while threatening religious small businesses

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants Disney to know that his state is welcoming to all multibillion-dollar companies, just not to the small bakeries the state tries to destroy in the name of “tolerance.”. Polis denounced Florida’s “authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector” while begging Disney and Twitter...
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

$100 Million to Cut the Time Tax

A mother in Louisiana is struggling to pay her bills and decides to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, better known as food stamps. She starts to fill out the state’s 26-page, 8,350-word application. Page one instructs her to distinguish between SNAP and two other programs, the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program and the Kinship Care Subsidy Program, providing a schematic on what to fill out depending on which she wants to apply for. Page three lets her know that she needs to collect paperwork or data in up to 13 different categories—pharmacy printouts from the past three months, four pay stubs, baptismal certificates, proof of who lives in the home. Page six includes details on drug court and “alternatives to abortion”; page seven outlines the penalties if she misuses her benefits by, for example, spending them on a cruise ship or at a psychic. Page 15 asks her to detail her income from 24 different sources; page 16 asks about 14 different housing expenses; page 19 asks about 10 types of assets members of her family might own. The process is invasive, time-consuming, and confusing. She might never finish the application. If she does, she could be rejected for doing the paperwork wrong.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
99.9 KEKB

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy