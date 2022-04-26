ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Many Farmers Still Need Good Weather Days to Catch Up From Last Fall

By Eric Pfeiffer
hoosieragtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we are in the last week of April and there hasn’t been much movement in Indiana farm fields this season. We all know how good farmers are — give them a few nice days and they’ll find a way to get seed in the ground. The problem though, according to...

hoosieragtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

From the Farm: Crop chemical shortage

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Farmer-favorite crop chemicals for corn and soybean production are likely going to be either expensive or unavailable this year. That spurred a visit with GROWMARK’s prop protection specialist Nathan Kleczewski. What do we do if we run into a “Sorry, we don’t have that product?” “Yeah, that is going to be […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Argentine rain, cool weather to aid new wheat crop - grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - A good rain forecast and cool weather during the austral autumn in Argentina will help the 2022/23 wheat crop in the key farm belt growing region ahead of sowing that starts in mid-May, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weather report on Monday.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Kalamazoo Gazette

How Michigan’s fruit crops will handle upcoming near-record freezing temperatures

Near-record to record cold is coming to Michigan in the next few days. Will Michigan’s fruit crops be damaged by the cold?. Christie Apple, an agronomist specializing in fruit crops, has been looking at Michigan’s fruit crops this week. She has found that the growth stage of most Michigan fruit is still two weeks behind the normal development. Christie Apple states that Michigan’s fruit is significantly behind last year’s growth stage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
makeuseof.com

GrowCube Keeps Your Plants Watered Whether You’re Home or on Vacation

Whether you have a green thumb or struggle to keep your plants alive, you’ll appreciate the GrowCube Smart Automatic Watering Kit. You’ll like it even more if you struggle to remember when to water each of your plants. Specifications. Water tank: 1.5 liters. Dimensions: 3.9 x 6.7 x...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Indiana Pioneer
BHG

7 of the Worst Mistakes to Avoid When Watering Your Vegetable Garden

How do you know when to water your vegetables and how much water to apply? It's not difficult, but there are certain nuances to watering vegetables that you should know about in order to make the most of your watering efforts. For example, watering seedlings is different from watering established vegetable plants. Watering in-ground beds is different from watering containers. And watering in the morning is better than watering at noon. Understanding these differences will maximize your watering efficiency. Here are the most important mistakes to avoid so your vegetables get all the water they need for a healthy harvest.
GARDENING
WQAD

It's morel mushroom season! When, where to hunt the prized fungi

MOLINE, Illinois — The hunt will soon be on for the popular morel mushroom! These often sought-after mushrooms require some fairly picky growing conditions that are not easy to duplicate, which is what has turned the hunt for them into a sport that many enjoy today!. While their appearance...
AGRICULTURE
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
PennLive.com

This pollinator-attracting, native annual flower is one that few gardeners know: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
1240 WJIM

Plan on Fertilizing Your Lawn? Be Prepared To Pay A Lot

If you have some fertilizing to do this spring, be prepared to pay a lot for it thanks to the pandemic and supply chain issues. One of my best friends owns his own lawn fertilizing business and last spring he popped up to do some fishing. While we were fishing he brought up a fertilizer shortage and I said, "Hey, I just bought some fertilizer and the price seemed about the same," then he replied, "You better go back and get some for next year because there will be a shortage."
AGRICULTURE
mansionglobal.com

Whether in a Garden or on a Windowsill, These High-Tech Gardening Accessories Will Help Your Plants Thrive

They offer support and streamlining around watering and maintenance. “Covid Isolation Sows a Gardening Boom,” proclaimed The Wall Street Journal in January, declaring 2022 “the dawn of the Gardening Age.” With many of us stuck at home, the “pandemic garden” became a thing, whether our canvas was an expansive lawn or a teeny urban windowsill.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy