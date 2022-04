Masters sets are one of the best ways for Wizards of the Coast to reprint cards that are in desperate need of a price reduction. In the past, Wizards has reprinted key cards in various formats in Masters sets in order for more players to gain access to those cards. The most egregious reprint of late has been of Tarmogoyf – a former format staple in both Modern and Legacy. Sometimes people would need a double-take to make sure which Masters set their Tarmogoyf came from.

