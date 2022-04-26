ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Your Car Needs a Drink: You Might Be Putting This Biofuel in Your Tank Soon

By Erik Sherman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You should buy your car a drink. Researchers in Scotland are experimenting with Whisky byproducts as...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish#Cnn#Celtic Renewables#Scotch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Scotland
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
TechCrunch

Biden’s answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s also part of Biden’s broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

Extremely lightweight hydrogen tanks could quadruple the range of passenger airliners

California-based firm HyPoint is developing an innovative cryogenic tank design that could massively boost the range of hydrogen-powered aircraft, a press statement reveals. HyPoint's technology is extremely lightweight compared with traditional fuel cells and it could allow airliners to fly up to four times farther than traditional passenger aircraft. A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Best OBD2 scanners and car code readers: For DIY car care

When your dashboard lights up, or your car starts running rough, any number of things could be wrong. If you're mechanically inclined and have the right tools, you could save yourself a lot of money by diagnosing and working on your car yourself. One tool that can make the diagnosis easier and won't break the bank is an OBD2 scanner and car code reader.
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

Now we know the flaws of carbon offsets, it's time to get real about climate change

Last month former carbon market watchdog Andrew MacIntosh blew the whistle on Australia’s carbon offset market. He described the scheme as a “rort” with up to 80% of carbon offsets “markedly low in integrity”. While these allegations reignited debate over carbon offsets, the issues are not new. Integrity issues have plagued carbon trading schemes and offsets since they first emerged in the mid 1990s. You might think this is a fairly major bug. In fact, it’s a feature. Polluting industries want low-cost compliance with climate laws – and poor quality offsets satisfy this demand. The key phrase there is “low...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Time for Biden to clean up coal’s dirty reputation

Liberals and environmental activists have convinced most Americans that coal is a dirty word. President Joe Biden seems to be on the same page. Campaigning for the White House, Biden pledged, "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels." One problem?. While privileged elites in places such as New...
POTUS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

96K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy