Rankin County, MS

Officials pull over Tahoe on I-20, find 3 pounds of fentanyl inside seat

By WLBT.com Staff
WLBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County officials discovered pounds of drugs inside a seat during a traffic stop on Monday. Around 8 a.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s...

Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, firearm charges

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies recently arrested a Hattiesburg man on multiple drug and firearm charges. John C. Brewer, 35, was arrested on a warrant by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team along with members of the 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team (12NET). Before Brewer’s arrest, the team searched a home. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Suspect turns gun on himself during shootout with Rankin County deputies, sheriff says

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with a shootout and a man taking his own life, according to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey. A man with a Florida license plate was going about 100 mph when he drove by a drug-bust traffic stop about 8:40 a.m. Monday. Members of the Rankin County drug interdiction unit took off after the vehicle. The chase ended less than 10 minutes later on Interstate 20 westbound near Brandon exit 54, Bailey said.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest multiple Mississippi men for gun and drug charges

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 22, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies located 100 grams of marijuana, morphine, 43 milliliters of promethazine, and digital scales. The driver of the vehicle was cited for the […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

