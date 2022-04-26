ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Sorlie and Point Bridges closed to traffic in The Grand Cities

By Brandon Blakney
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- Grand Forks and East Grand Forks shut down two bridges as the Red River continues to rise. The Point Bridge was closed Sunday while the Sorlie Bridge was shut down Monday morning. The Kennedy...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

Heavy rains flooding roads and basements

East Grand Forks Mayor Gander has declared a state of emergency due to flooding. The Greenway system is now closed because of the rising river levels. The Point Bridge will be closed to traffic starting this afternoon (Sunday). The on and off ramps and underpass area under Highway 2 are closed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Closed Roads in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 4/24 7:54 p.m. – All roads are open in North Dakota according to the NDDOT Roads Map. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather. They have also begun to release information […]
POLITICS
KX News

Extensive power outages remain in the wake of a second winter storm

Here’s an update on power outages in the region and when utilities expect power to be restored: Montana-Dakota Utilities: About 1,800 outages are still being reported on the MDU Outage Map web page. Virtually all affected communities are in northwestern North Dakota, in communities around and including Williston, Carson, Stanley, New Salem, Sentinel Butte, Crosby […]
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

No travel advisory for the City of Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for the City of Dickinson. According to a spokesperson with the NDDOT, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
East Grand Forks, MN
Government
City
East Grand Forks, MN
City
Grand Forks, ND
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Grand Forks, ND
Government
Grand Forks, ND
Traffic
East Grand Forks, MN
Traffic
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
WJON

Updated North Dakota Snow Fall Totals for this Week

BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Protection#Spring Clean#Traffic Condition#Point Bridges#Kvrr
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
SuperTalk 1270

Yet Another Strong System Will Impact North Dakota This W-End

For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Blizzard conditions return to Williston, officials recommend emergency travel only

WILLISTON, N.D. - Another April blizzard has hit western North Dakota, creating whiteout conditions throughout the region. What started as freezing rain Saturday morning has devolved into wet snow, which has made travel difficult. Williams County Emergency Management officials say there have already been reports of traffic accidents and stranded vehicles.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9:30 4/23: According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. They will continue working in the Beach/Wibaux area for now. Hanson said crews plan to reconvene at 6 a.m. tomorrow and head back out. As of 10:30 p.m., near 6,000 customers are without power across west and northwest North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
KEVN

Major Spring Storm on the Way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major spring storm will bring everything from severe thunderstorms to a blizzard today and tomorrow ... fasten your seatbelts!. First, warm, humid and unstable air will contribute to our first severe weather threat of the season late this afternoon. Strong storms will erupt this afternoon, with large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible near the Nebraska line.
RAPID CITY, SD
WJON

North Dakota Bracing for Another Major Winter Storm

BISMARCK -- Residents in Minot and other North Dakota communities have just dug out from the last major winter storm from April 12th through the 14th that dumped as much as 36 inches of snow on them, and now here comes another storm. The National Weather Service has issued a...
MINOT, ND
KX News

I-94 closed from Bismarck to Glendive

Bismarck, ND(KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to the Montana border. Montana officials have closed the interstate from the North Dakota border to Glendive. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions caused by blowing snow […]
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy