Finally, by late Thursday night, we no longer will have to guess what any NFL team is doing in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The draft has become an amazing spectacle. I’m not a big hype guy, but I think splitting it into three days was a good idea, as was moving it around the country, instead of keeping it in New York. It’s a marquee event, for the league that has the longest offseason in pro sports.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO