April Lewandowski drove in two runs while Alexa Panagopoylos went 2-for-4 with a solo homer to lead Hammonton to a 9-4 win over Millville, in Hammonton. Hammonton (9-6) took a 4-0 by the end of the first inning. Millville (7-6) tied the game by scoring two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings, but the home team went on a five-run rally to take control of the game in the bottom of the fifth.

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO