No. 13 Middletown South tops Middletown North - Softball recap

Chris Maldonado slugged two home runs as Seton Hall Prep went deep four times in a 10-5 victory over Livingston at Porcello Field in West Orange. Matthew Monteleone broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the third when he hit a two-run homer to right field, then, three batters later, Maldonado hit the first of his two solo home runs to make it 5-2 for Seton Hall Prep (9-4). Ryan Sprock hit a two-run home run in the first inning and later drew a bases-loaded walk. Maldonado scored three runs and Monteleone went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Winning pitcher Nicholas Pomponio allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks over 3.2 innings out of the bullpen with one strikeout.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO