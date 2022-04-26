ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

No. 13 Middletown South tops Middletown North - Softball recap

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 2 days ago

Kylie Doyle went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double and Taylor Mannino was 1-for-3 with a double as Middletown South, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top...

NJ.com

Softball: No. 19 Morris Catholic tops Madison

Hannah Streicher allowed only one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts as Morris Catholic, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, beat Madison, 7-1, in Madison. Hailee Sobieski went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run and Kate Heslin added a double, singled, and two RBI to lead Morris Catholic (9-2) at the dish. Morris tallied 11 hits on the day and its four runs in the third inning build a 5-0 lead at the time.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

New Brunswick defeats Somerset Tech - Baseball recap

Kenny Montero finished 3-3 with two RBI, two runs, and one walk for New Brunswick as it was able to survive 10-8 against Somerset Tech in New Brunswick. Somerset Tech (1-4) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before New Brunswick (1-6) was able to answer back with five runs in the bottom of the second.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Check fans 15 as Woodbridge Academy downs South Amboy - Softball recap

Sarah Check struck out 15, allowing no earned runs, five hits and a walk in Woodbridge Academy’s 10-8 victory over South Amboy in Woodbridge. Check, a junior, also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Woodbridge Academy (3-7). Sanjana Chebolu was 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and two doubles, while Kiah Parekh and Nancy Riggio added a RBI apiece. Ridhimaa Thaker scored two runs and Nailah Fitzpatrick added a run and a RBI.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Steinert over Hopewell Valley - Softball recap

Isabella Bonacci went 2-for-3 with two RBI and struck out 12 in the circle, lifting Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-4 victory over Hopewell Valley in Hamilton. Bonacci, a junior, allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk for Steinert (10-3), which broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Avery Kontura went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the win.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Kingsway defeats Williamstown - Softball recap

Hannah Weismer powered Kingsway, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-6 victory over Williamstown in Woolwich Township as she went 2-2 with four RBI. Kingsway (11-2) took an 11-0 lead into the fourth before Williamstown (3-10) scored four runs in the top of the inning. However, Kingsway answered right back with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Tedesco hits two milestones as Glen Ridge tops Ramapo - Girls lacrosse recap

Frances Tedesco recorded her 100th career point and her 100th career draw as part of Glen Ridge’s 7-6 victory over Ramapo at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Tedesco finished with two goals, three assists and eight draw controls for Glen Ridge (6-5). Campbell Spillett scored three goals, while Hana Yang and Defne Zeybek had one apiece. Blake Velardi made two saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall Prep blasts four home runs, top Livingston - Baseball recap

Chris Maldonado slugged two home runs as Seton Hall Prep went deep four times in a 10-5 victory over Livingston at Porcello Field in West Orange. Matthew Monteleone broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the third when he hit a two-run homer to right field, then, three batters later, Maldonado hit the first of his two solo home runs to make it 5-2 for Seton Hall Prep (9-4). Ryan Sprock hit a two-run home run in the first inning and later drew a bases-loaded walk. Maldonado scored three runs and Monteleone went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Winning pitcher Nicholas Pomponio allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks over 3.2 innings out of the bullpen with one strikeout.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Manalapan - Softball recap

Adison Ditillo went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Marlboro’s 8-2 victory over Manalapan in Manalapan. Ally Hochstadter was 3-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base for Marlboro (6-5). Skyla Campisi went 2-for-4 and Camryn Coates went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and a RBI. Winning pitcher Stephanie Ciravolo struck out seven in 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run, four hits and five walks.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Sobel Ks 12, goes 4-for-4 to lead Bergen Tech over Passaic Valley

Riley Sobel struck out 12 and walked one, allowing six hits and one run in the circle to lead Bergen Tech to a victory on the road over Passaic Valley, 5-1. Sobel helped her own cause by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Kalyna Figol went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Bergen Tech, which has won each of its first 13 games of the season.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Millville - Softball recap

April Lewandowski drove in two runs while Alexa Panagopoylos went 2-for-4 with a solo homer to lead Hammonton to a 9-4 win over Millville, in Hammonton. Hammonton (9-6) took a 4-0 by the end of the first inning. Millville (7-6) tied the game by scoring two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings, but the home team went on a five-run rally to take control of the game in the bottom of the fifth.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Manville over North Plainfield - Softball recap

Valentina Barrios went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Manville to a victory at home over North Plainfield, 9-2. Vanessa Thompson hit a single and a double with two RBI and two runs scored while Alyssa Mathews singled with an RBI and a run scored for Manville (7-1), which scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over Burlington Township - Baseball recap

Connor Bell doubled, drove in three runs, and earned the win on the mound as Bordentown beat Burlington Township, 7-3, in Burlington. Bell went the distance allowing just the three runs (two earned) on eight hits. John Bassett also singled and tallied two RBI while Elijah Tradigo went 2-for-3 with...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon Central over Hillsborough - Baseball recap

Chase Fischer went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in three runs and scoring another to lead Hunterdon Central to a victory at home over Hillsborough, 8-4. Chase Moskowitz singled twice with two RBI and a run scored while Logan Mason went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Hunterdon Central (7-3), which had 10 hits as a team in the win.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

South River defeats Timothy Christian - Softball recap

Aliyah Rosado finished the day 3-for-6 with five RBI and two runs for South River to defeat Timothy Christian 14-5 in Piscataway. South River (8-1) took an 8-1 lead into the sixth before Timothy Christian (9-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to three. However, South River answered right back with six runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for the victory.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Westfield defeats Dayton - Softball recap

Catherine Heflin led Westfield to a 9-5 victory over Dayton in Springfield as she finished 2-for-4 with one home run, one RBI, and two runs while Alivia Macaluso also cranked a two-run home run. Tied at four at the end of the first inning, Westfield (7-6) tallied five runs in...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

