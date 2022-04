One historic site opening and two others with events at the very beginning of the month highlight May’s “History Happenings” in our region. The Netherland Inn will open for its 2022 season on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours of the inn and Pioneer Transportation Museum will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Tours will be offered at half price at the time with adult admission being $3 and children ages 7-17 $2. Live music performances by the Hillbilly Hippies (formerly known as Poplar Hill Reunion Band) will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call (423) 483-0932 or (423) 677-1640.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO