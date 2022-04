CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An Epping man has been accused of lying to police investigating abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center. According to the attorney general's office, the 24-year-old man was charged Tuesday with making a false report to law enforcement for telling state troopers that someone tried to sexually assault him. A phone number for the man could not be located Wednesday, and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.

EPPING, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO