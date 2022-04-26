ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NE

Son speaks about death of father, former Cambridge fire chief

By Gwyneth Falloon
foxnebraska.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Neb. — A former Cambridge fire chief died helping fight the Road 702 Fire. According to the Associated Press, Retired Cambridge Fire Chief John P. Trumble, of Arapahoe, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road because of poor...

Arapahoe, NE
Cambridge, NE
Cambridge, NE
Public Safety
