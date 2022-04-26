ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Sweden and Finland agree to apply for NATO membership at the same time

By Catherine Garcia
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finland and Sweden are preparing to simultaneously submit membership applications to NATO, Nordic media reported on Monday. This could happen as early as mid-May. The Finnish newspaper Iltalehti says that Sweden "suggested the two countries indicate...

Comments / 26

Dennis Mason
2d ago

What did Putin expect would happen? The guy has self-imposed this action. He is a disaster for Russia.

Reply
12
Blip....the Alien!
2d ago

They know having the PROTECTION within NATO,. won't leave them vulnerable like Ukraine is !!

Reply
16
Roman Pernal
16h ago

Since they were protected anyway now pay back dues…they pocketed the money and now want in…who payed for NATO for years?

Reply(2)
2
