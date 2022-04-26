Thrice is nice: Miller snags third DPOW

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Tri-City Storm’s schedule for the 2022 Western Conference Semifinal series against the Omaha Lancers has been set. Tri-City will host the opening game of the best-of-three series Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Storm will also host the third game of the series on Tuesday, if necessary. Puck drop for the Storm’s home games in the Western Conference Semifinals playoff round is set for 7:05pm CT. Tickets to Games #1 and #3 at the Viaero Center will go on sale tomorrow at 10am CT. Tickets may be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. The Storm’s playoff ticket package will also be available to purchase until midnight tomorrow. Rally towels will be given to the first 2,000 fans who attend Saturday’s home playoff game.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO