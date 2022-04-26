ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Thrice is nice: Miller snags third DPOW

By NTV Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. — Tri-City Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller has been named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Week for the third time this season and the seventh time in his USHL career. Miller won the USHL’s defensive scoring title this season with a league record...

Kearney wins overtime thriller over Columbus

KEARNEY, Neb. — It took a little longer than they may have hoped, but Kearney headed home happy Tuesday night after taking down Columbus 2-0 in overtime. Zach Kounovsky and Ryland Garrett both scored for the Bearcats in the final 90 seconds of the second extra period to bury the Discoverers late.
Storm schedule set for USHL Western Conference Semifinals

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm’s schedule for the 2022 Western Conference Semifinal series against the Omaha Lancers has been set. Tri-City will host the opening game of the best-of-three series Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Storm will also host the third game of the series on Tuesday, if necessary. Puck drop for the Storm’s home games in the Western Conference Semifinals playoff round is set for 7:05pm CT. Tickets to Games #1 and #3 at the Viaero Center will go on sale tomorrow at 10am CT.
Best of the best compete at Central Nebraska Track Championships

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Monday, top area athletes from Class B-D came together at Northwest High School to compete for gold and glory at the Central Nebraska Track Championships. Throughout the competition, two meet records were broken as Northwest's Reba Mader ran a 57.89 in the Girls 400m...
Storm set to host Omaha in Clark Cup Playoffs, series starts Saturday

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Tri-City Storm’s schedule for the 2022 Western Conference Semifinal series against the Omaha Lancers has been set. Tri-City will host the opening game of the best-of-three series Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Storm will also host the third game of the series on Tuesday, if necessary. Puck drop for the Storm’s home games in the Western Conference Semifinals playoff round is set for 7:05pm CT. Tickets to Games #1 and #3 at the Viaero Center will go on sale tomorrow at 10am CT. Tickets may be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. The Storm’s playoff ticket package will also be available to purchase until midnight tomorrow. Rally towels will be given to the first 2,000 fans who attend Saturday’s home playoff game.
Maessner puts on a-'Maess'-ing display

KEARNEY, Neb. — Fans in attendance at UNK's Blue-Gold Spring Game were treated to two things Saturday: a defensive slugfest, and a new stable of tailbacks surrounding the QB in the backfield. For those that have watched games at Cope Stadium before, one of the names they heard was...
Kernels baseball edges out Adams Central 8-7

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball opened up a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, with help by Carter Noakes with his home run. Adams Central came from behind, scoring six more runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Kernels win a close one, 8-7. Kernels next match up is against Omaha North at home.
Abdullah set to make a name for himself on the turf

KEARNEY, Neb. — Football fans around Nebraska may remember a certain Husker by the name of Ameer Abdullah, who spent his college days running roughshod over opponents at Memorial. Husker fans and Loper fans may have to reconsider which Ameer -or, in this case, Amir -they think of first...
Scheierman narrows list to Top 10

AURORA, Neb. — Baylor Scheierman has attracted suitors of all kinds since announcing his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal Monday, but he's not waiting around. The Aurora native announced his top 10 schools Wednesday, as he's quickly narrowing down his list. Blue blood programs such as Duke,...
Omaha Central takes down Bellevue East in OT, 4-2

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Eagles takedown the Chieftan on Bellevue East’s senior night, 4-2, after leading most the game. Despite the loss, Bellevue East’s goalkeeper Schyler Smeby set a single season saves record for the school.
Huskers officially add Maddie Krull to their roster next season

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska women's basketball team added a talented player to a roster that includes four returning All-Big Ten honorees, when Head Coach Amy Williams announced the signing of NCAA Division I two-year starting guard and Omaha native Maddie Krull to its 2022-23 roster on Tuesday, April 26.
Explosive 4th inning lifts Nebraska to victory over Kansas State

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska swiped six stolen bases in the first and scored seven runs through the first four innings in an 8-6 win vs. Kansas State on Tuesday night at Hawks Field. Nebraska (16-23) had eight runs on eight hits, while K-State (21-19) totaled six runs on five...
Athlete of the Week: Stieb stands tall through ACL tear

LOUP CITY, Neb. — It' s completely normal for athletes to feel pressure when a big moment arises. When you've already gone through the pressure of not knowing whether you'd be able to compete, though, pressure seems like a thing of the past. Take Jessica Stieb, for example. The...
LOUP CITY, NE

