PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old man died after he was shot once in the head while inside an SUV in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police identified the victim was Marvin Leslie of Philadelphia. Police say he was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head by occupants of a passing dark-colored Ford SUV. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. The incident is currently being investigated by the homicide unit. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO