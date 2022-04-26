‘Media blackout’ starts at Kansas high school after student dies

LEBO, Kan. (KSNT) — An area high school is going under a “media blackout” after the school district said it received word that one of its students passed away.

Unified School District 243 said at 1:50 p.m. Monday that a student at Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School had died. The Lebo Waverly School District did not say if the student passed away at or away from the high school but did say that the school was under a “media blackout.”

The district’s announcement did not specify what a media blackout meant or identify the student or how they died. It did ask anyone with questions to send them to USD 243 Superintendent Corey Reese. The superintendent and district officials did not return calls from KSNT 27 News as of 6 p.m. Monday.

USD 243’s announcement of the student death also offered aid to the people the district serves.

“Student, staff, or community members needing assistance, please contact our counselor’s office,” a district spokesperson wrote.

Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School is located near West 4th Street and North Ogden Street in the town and is jointly connected to Lebo Elementary. Lebo itself is a small town of 940 people as of the 2010 census and is east of Emporia. The town and school are around 20 minutes away from the school district’s office, located in the separate town of Waverly.

