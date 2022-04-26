ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

New Draft Top 150 list: Unprecedented 1st round?

MLB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuality crops of high school and college position players and a stunning number of sidelined pitching prospects could lead to a first round of the Draft that's much more one-sided than usual. It's possible that the first 10 picks -- or more -- could be spent on hitters, something...

www.mlb.com

MLB

The best baseball players born on April 27

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for April 27:. A scroll over to Hornsby’s Baseball-Reference page reveals a whole lot of bold, meaning he led the league in many statistical categories over the years. Arguably the best right-handed hitter of his era, Hornsby hit over .400 four times over his 23-year career and had a career mark of .358, the highest in NL history, which helped him to a whopping seven batting titles. But he could hit for power, too, leading the Majors in homers twice. He also won two National League MVP Awards, one each with the Cardinals and Cubs. And to top it off, "Rajah" won a World Series title with St. Louis in 1926 and was a Hall of Fame selection in ’42. His 127.3 wins above replacement, per Baseball-Reference, are ninth-most all time.
BASEBALL
MLB

Santander homers to extend on-base streak, leads lively offense

NEW YORK -- In baseball, April arrives full of twists. Early season results thwart expectations. Surprises emerge, seemingly out of left field. Take the Orioles’ pitching staff, whose first-month success few predicted. • Rutschman returns to action, doubles in 2022 debut. To most outside onlookers, the Orioles’ offense looked...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Could Aguilar's 1st HR of '22 signify hot streak to come?

WASHINGTON -- It was the final week of April 2021 when Marlins first baseman ﻿Jesús Aguilar﻿ blasted his first home run. The two-run blast came off of Giants left-hander Jake McGee in the ninth inning of a loss at San Francisco, but the swing got the slugger on track. Aguilar went on to crank out six homers in an eight-game span from April 23 to May 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

Despite rough outing, Reds confident in Reiver

CINCINNATI -- Coming off Sunday's win, the Reds got Jonathan India back from the injured list before the opening of their series vs. the Padres. Pitcher Reiver Sanmartin appeared to be off to a promising start his first time through the lineup and his offense gave him an early lead, in part, thanks to a quirky mistake by Padres catcher Austin Nola.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Odorizzi bounces back: 'Just a matter of time'

ARLINGTON -- Simply put, Jake Odorizzi had enough. He was tired of the sinking feeling that came when he didn’t pitch well, fed up with not giving his team a chance to win. There was no time for a pity party, though. Odorizzi reached down in his gut and released all his frustration.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Cards put skirmish aside, claim 1st comeback win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Well before the Cardinals squared off in the middle of the diamond with the Mets over several players being plunked or pitched inside, they showed a different kind of fight in Wednesday’s series finale at Busch Stadium. In the throes of their first three-game losing...
MLB
MLB

The hits just keep coming for the Padres ... in a good way

CINCINNATI -- Up until Tuesday, the Padres’ pitching staff and defense had carried the load during the opening month of the season. Holding teams to few runs with a stingy defense, it’d been their performance offensively that left plenty to be desired. Heading into Tuesday night’s game against...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Buxton's impact on Twins is second to none

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There’s no other way to put it: If Byron Buxton hadn’t been in the Twins’ lineup on Sunday against the White Sox, they would not have won that game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Detroit's 'pen helping keep team 'afloat'

MINNEAPOLIS -- On another night when Detroit's offense didn’t bring much to the table, the Tigers' bullpen showed up in a big way. Though Andrew Chafin gave up a run in his Tigers debut, that’s all the relievers gave up in three innings of work in Wednesday night's 5-0 loss to the Twins at Target Field. That actually bumped their team bullpen ERA up slightly, but at 2.25 it’s still the second-best in the Major Leagues, trailing only the Giants.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Report: Top draft prospect Dylan Lesko undergoes Tommy John surgery

Dylan Lesko, the top pitching prospect in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. The right-hander out of Buford High School in Georgia still has a strong chance of being the first pitcher selected at the MLB draft, according to McDaniel, although it's unlikely he goes first overall after undergoing surgery.
MLB
MLB

Cutch joins elite 200-HR, 200-steal club

PITTSBURGH -- Andrew McCutchen came home and made a little baseball history. McCutchen, the former Pirates great and year-round Pittsburgher, notched career stolen base No. 200 in the Brewers’ 12-8 win over his former team on Tuesday to join Mike Trout as the only active players with 200 career home runs and 200 steals.
MILWAUKEE, WI

